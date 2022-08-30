Apple Watch Series 8 Rumored to Feature New Red Color Option, No Delays Expected
The Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in a "new shade of red" and is not expected to see a delayed launch, according to the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro."
In a tweet earlier today, ShrimpApplePro said that the Apple Watch Series 8 will continue to be available in 41mm and 45mm casing sizes, just like the Apple Watch Series 7. Adding to a previous report about the Apple Watch Series 8's color options, the leaker said that the device's (PRODUCT)RED option will be a "new shade of red."
The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be available in a smaller number of color options compared to the Series 7. It may only be available in Midnight, Starlight, PRODUCT(RED), and Silver, losing the Series 7's Blue and Green options.
The Apple Watch Series 8's box is also said to feature the same design as the Apple Watch Series 7, but with more glue on the pull-tabs. This change is intended to leave traces of glue when tearing open the tabs to more clearly confirm that the box has been opened. The tweaked packaging is also believed to apply to the iPhone 14 lineup. Sources speaking to ShrimpApplePro said that the contents of the Apple Watch Series 8's box remain largely the same as the Series 7.
Last year, the Apple Watch Series 7 launched almost a month after it was announced and suffered from severe shipping delays. ShrimpApplePro said that the Apple Watch Series 8's stock levels are adequate, leading to the assumption of "little to no shipping delay" upon launch.
Popular Stories
The so-called "Apple Watch Pro" will feature a larger 47mm case size, according to a report today from Japanese website Mac Otakara. By comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 is available in 41mm and 45mm case sizes.
A larger 47mm case size would result in the Apple Watch Pro having a larger display, which could measure in at 1.99 inches diagonally.
The report, citing information received...
We're less than two weeks from the launch of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. We've been hearing rumors about these new iPhones for almost a year, and while many rumored features have been reported repeatedly, there are a few wildcard features we've heard about that we aren't so sure we'll see on the upcoming iPhones, and we've listed four below.
Satellite Connectivity
Bloomberg reports...
Apple is indeed working on satellite connectivity for the iPhone 14 and completed hardware tests for the feature ahead of mass production, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo says that Apple has the hardware support for satellite connectivity, but whether the iPhone 14 will support satellite communications depends on "whether Apple and operators can settle the business model." The...
Mark your calendars! Apple has officially announced that it will be holding a media event on Wednesday, September 7, where we're expecting to see the iPhone 14 and additional announcements. The uncharacteristically early official announcement two weeks ahead of time may be due to this marking the return of standalone in-person media events for the first time in almost three years.
Other news ...
Ahead of Apple events expected over the next two months, there are now ten Apple devices that customers currently should not buy, with replacement models fast approaching.
The fall is always a very busy period for Apple, often with at least two special events to launch new products and the release of major software updates for all of the company's platforms. This year looks to be no...
Apple has now announced that it will hold an event on Wednesday, September 7 where the company is highly likely to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup – so when are pre-orders of the new devices expected to begin?
iPhone 14 concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information In a recent report that correctly predicted that an Apple event will take place on September 7, Bloomberg's Mark...