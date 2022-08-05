Standard Apple Watch Series 8 Rumored to Feature Same Design as Series 7

by

The standard 41mm and 45mm models of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the same design as the Apple Watch Series 7, according to Twitter user @ShrimpApplePro, who was first to reveal that iPhone 14 Pro models would feature a new pill-and-hole display.

Apple Watch Series 7 Starlight Midnight
Titanium will not be an option for the standard Apple Watch Series 8 models either, according to @ShrimpApplePro, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that a new higher-end "extreme sports" version of the Apple Watch Series 8 will have a titanium case, so there would still be a titanium option within the overall Series 8 lineup. The "extreme" model is also expected to have a slightly larger display compared to standard Series 8 models.

@ShrimpApplePro said their source is not aware of any new sensors on the standard Apple Watch Series 8, which will supposedly enter mass production this month.

The leaker said color options for the standard Apple Watch Series 8 will include Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and (PRODUCT)RED for aluminum models and Silver and Graphite for stainless steel models. This would be fewer colors than offered for Series 7 models, which also came in finishes like Blue, Green, Space Black, and Gold.

Apple Watch Series 8 models are expected to be announced in September alongside the iPhone 14 series. watchOS 9 should be released in September as well.

Related Roundup: Apple Watch Series 7
Tags: Apple Watch Series 8 Guide, ShrimpApplePro
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Caution)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

Top Rated Comments

russell_314 Avatar
russell_314
48 minutes ago at 07:57 am

What’s the point of making yearly updates to these devices when you can barely squeeze out any new feature? Do people really upgrade their watches every year?
Car manufacturers release cars every year and sometimes with minor updates. Do you need to buy a car every year because of this? The answer is no. Slightly upgraded products are released every year for sale but that doesn’t mean you have to buy one every year ?‍♂️
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
54 minutes ago at 07:52 am
Just drop the “Extreme” name and call it Apple Watch Pro.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hcherry Avatar
hcherry
51 minutes ago at 07:55 am
I'm still on my series 4. Holding out for a more significant design update.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EmotionalSnow Avatar
EmotionalSnow
33 minutes ago at 08:13 am

What’s the point of making yearly updates to these devices when you can barely squeeze out any new feature? Do people really upgrade their watches every year?
The point is that when you do decide to upgrade you have the latest tech. You don't run into the situation where you need to wait until the next upgrade because the last was so long ago and is now outdated.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fwmireault Avatar
fwmireault
55 minutes ago at 07:50 am
The design of the S7 is nice, I don’t have any issue with apple keeping it like that. But I am disappointed about the rumored colors and materials, as I am a big fan of the gold SS and black titanium. And no proper gold aluminium Watch. Bummer
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
russell_314 Avatar
russell_314
54 minutes ago at 07:52 am
I think some of these leakers just throw crap against the wall and some of it has to be correct. So we got the watch is going to be different and the watch is going to be the same. I bet one is right ????
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 vs 14 Pro Feature

iPhone 14 Still to Boast Performance Improvement Despite Sticking With A15 Chip

Monday August 1, 2022 5:52 am PDT by
The standard iPhone 14 models will still have better performance than the iPhone 13, despite containing the same A15 Bionic chip, according to leaker "ShrimpApplePro." In March, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that only the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature the A16 chip, with the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models to be equipped with the A15 chip like the iPhone 13. In an April...
Read Full Article204 comments
apple watch series 7 titanium

Apple Watch Edition Begins Selling Out Ahead of Series 8 Launch

Tuesday August 2, 2022 7:55 am PDT by
Apple Watch Edition models are beginning to sell out just weeks before the Apple Watch Series 8 lineup is expected to be announced. Several of the high-end Apple Watch Series 7 models with titanium casings are listed as "currently unavailable" on Apple's online store in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and select other countries. In the United States, availability of 41mm...
Read Full Article78 comments
oneplus 10t and iphone 13 pro

Camera Comparison: The New OnePlus 10T vs. iPhone 13 Pro Max

Wednesday August 3, 2022 8:30 am PDT by
Android-based smartphone company OnePlus today announced the launch of its newest device, the OnePlus 10T, which we were able to check out ahead of time. The OnePlus 10T, priced starting at $649, boasts upgraded camera technology, so we thought we'd pit it against the iPhone 13 Pro Max to see just how it measures up. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The OnePlus 10T...
Read Full Article67 comments
Touch Bar 13 Inch MacBook Pro

Apple Adds Eight More Macs to Vintage Products List

Monday August 1, 2022 5:52 pm PDT by
As expected, Apple today updated its vintage products list with eight more MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac models released in 2015 and 2016. Notably, the first MacBook Pro models with the Touch Bar are now classified as vintage. Apple introduced the Touch Bar in October 2016 as part of a complete redesign of the MacBook Pro. Apple has since removed the Touch Bar from higher-end...
Read Full Article129 comments
apple watch series 7 green

Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 Returns to All-Time Low Price of $279.99 ($119 Off)

Tuesday August 2, 2022 4:30 am PDT by
Amazon has the 41mm GPS Apple Watch Series 7 down to $279.99, from an original price of $399.00. The only color available at this price is the Green Aluminum Case with Clover Sport Band. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. At $119 off, today's sale on Amazon is a ...
Read Full Article32 comments
iPhone 14 Lineup Feature Teal

Rumor: iPhone 14 to Start at $799, Same as iPhone 13

Wednesday August 3, 2022 3:20 am PDT by
Apple's forthcoming iPhone 14 base model will start at $799, the same entry price as last year's 6.1-inch iPhone 13, according to a new rumor coming out of East Asia. According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, Apple will not increase the price of its upcoming entry-level flagship device in order to boost sales and offset declining demand amid the global...
Read Full Article170 comments