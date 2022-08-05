Standard Apple Watch Series 8 Rumored to Feature Same Design as Series 7

The standard 41mm and 45mm models of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the same design as the Apple Watch Series 7, according to Twitter user @ShrimpApplePro, who was first to reveal that iPhone 14 Pro models would feature a new pill-and-hole display.



Titanium will not be an option for the standard Apple Watch Series 8 models either, according to @ShrimpApplePro, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that a new higher-end "extreme sports" version of the Apple Watch Series 8 will have a titanium case, so there would still be a titanium option within the overall Series 8 lineup. The "extreme" model is also expected to have a slightly larger display compared to standard Series 8 models.

@ShrimpApplePro said their source is not aware of any new sensors on the standard Apple Watch Series 8, which will supposedly enter mass production this month.

The leaker said color options for the standard Apple Watch Series 8 will include Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and (PRODUCT)RED for aluminum models and Silver and Graphite for stainless steel models. This would be fewer colors than offered for Series 7 models, which also came in finishes like Blue, Green, Space Black, and Gold.

Apple Watch Series 8 models are expected to be announced in September alongside the iPhone 14 series. watchOS 9 should be released in September as well.