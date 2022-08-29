Snapchat Debuts New Dual Camera Feature on iPhone

Snap today announced the launch of a new Dual Camera feature, which is designed to allow Snapchat users to record or capture photos using the front and back iPhone cameras at the same time.



The Dual Camera option can be accessed from the camera toolbar, and it is available for Snaps, Stories, and Spotlight videos. Snap says that it is a way for Snapchat users to "capture exciting moments while being part of the memory."

There are four layouts available, including vertical, horizontal, cutout and picture-in-picture. With the first two options, the view is split either vertically or horizontally, but with picture-in-picture, a circular front-facing camera view is overlaid on top of the back camera view. For the cutout view, Snapchat takes a cutout from the front-facing camera and overlays it on the back camera view.

Dual Camera is available to all iOS users as of today. Snapchat can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]