Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get Up to 25% Off Popular Apple Accessories From Anker and Nomad

We kicked off the week with an exclusive deal partnership with Nomad, offering our readers 20 percent off sitewide. With the code MR2022 you can save 20 percent on USB-C cables, iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and much more. This code expires later today, so be sure to take advantage of it while it's live.
Our discount is compatible with Nomad's brand new Titanium Pen stylus, priced at $67.96 with the code, down from $99.95.
Apple Watch SE
What's the deal? Take up to $100 off Apple Watch SE
Ahead of the Apple Watch updates expected next month, we're tracking all-time low discounts across the SE lineup on Amazon. You can get the 40mm GPS model for $209.99 ($70 off) and the 40mm Cellular model for $229.99 ($100 off). If you're okay investing in a soon-to-be previous-generation model, these are great record low prices.
Anker
What's the deal? Take up to 25% off Anker's new USB-C wall chargers
Anker kicked off a new Amazon sale yesterday, offering up to 25 percent off three of its newest USB-C wall chargers. There's a 65W 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger for $44.99 (25% off), a 120W 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger for $75.99 (20% off), and a 140W USB-C Wall Charger for $74.99 (25% off).
All of these accessories require an on-page coupon to be clipped on their Amazon page. Once you do this and head to the checkout page, you'll see the deal price.
Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Wednesday, September 7 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, and there will be an in-person component with members of the media invited to Apple's campus. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The September event...
Ahead of Apple events expected over the next two months, there are now ten Apple devices that customers currently should not buy, with replacement models fast approaching.
The fall is always a very busy period for Apple, often with at least two special events to launch new products and the release of major software updates for all of the company's platforms. This year looks to be no...
Following Apple's announcement that it will hold an event on Wednesday, September 7, several alleged leaks coming out of Asia purport to show the iPhone 14 Pro's display cutouts and status bar items.
iPhone 14 Pro concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information Twitter user "DuanRui" today shared several images from Chinese social media site Weibo, with one seemingly showing ...
The Apple Watch Series 8 is set to be available in a refreshed selection of color options available across all available casing finishes. The main rumor about the Apple Watch Series 8's color options comes from information shared by the leaker known as "ShrimpApplePro" earlier this year. Overall, the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to be available in a significantly reduced number of color ...
Ahead of the expected announcement of the iPhone 14 lineup at Apple's September 7 event, a wave of dummy models originating in Asia claim to show the iPhone 14 Pro's selection of color options, including new blue and purple finishes.
The images of iPhone 14 Pro dummy models were first shared on Weibo earlier today and show similar Gold, Graphite, and Silver color options from recent years....
Wednesday August 24, 2022 3:14 am PDT by Sami Fathi
If you've ever wanted to create your dream iPhone design, a new website has your back. Created by developer Neal Agarwal, the interactive website lets you drag and drop different elements onto a perfectly clean iPhone model to create unique, weird and out-of-this-world designs.
On the website, users have a wide range of different items they can add and arrange however they like on...
Apple will launch a high-end Apple Watch Series 8 "Pro" model with an all-new design this year, according to recent reports.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look. Gurman said that this year's high-end...