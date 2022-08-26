Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get Up to 25% Off Popular Apple Accessories From Anker and Nomad

This week mainly saw Apple accessories get notable discounts from retailers like Anker via Amazon and Nomad, the latter of which we have an exclusive sale with that will expire later today.

Nomad

What's the deal? Take 20% off sitewide at Nomad with code MR2022

Take 20% off sitewide at Nomad with code MR2022 Where can I get it? Nomad

Nomad Where can I find the original deal? Right here

We kicked off the week with an exclusive deal partnership with Nomad, offering our readers 20 percent off sitewide. With the code MR2022 you can save 20 percent on USB-C cables, iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, and much more. This code expires later today, so be sure to take advantage of it while it's live.

Our discount is compatible with Nomad's brand new Titanium Pen stylus, priced at $67.96 with the code, down from $99.95.



Apple Watch SE

What's the deal? Take up to $100 off Apple Watch SE

Take up to $100 off Apple Watch SE Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Ahead of the Apple Watch updates expected next month, we're tracking all-time low discounts across the SE lineup on Amazon. You can get the 40mm GPS model for $209.99 ($70 off) and the 40mm Cellular model for $229.99 ($100 off). If you're okay investing in a soon-to-be previous-generation model, these are great record low prices.



Anker

What's the deal? Take up to 25% off Anker's new USB-C wall chargers

Take up to 25% off Anker's new USB-C wall chargers Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Anker kicked off a new Amazon sale yesterday, offering up to 25 percent off three of its newest USB-C wall chargers. There's a 65W 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger for $44.99 (25% off), a 120W 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger for $75.99 (20% off), and a 140W USB-C Wall Charger for $74.99 (25% off).

All of these accessories require an on-page coupon to be clipped on their Amazon page. Once you do this and head to the checkout page, you'll see the deal price.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.