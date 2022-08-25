Deals: Take Up to 25% Off Anker's New USB-C Wall Chargers
Anker has introduced a trio of discounts on its newest USB-C chargers on Amazon today, offering up to 25 percent off these accessories. Shoppers should note that all three products require you to click an on-page coupon on Amazon, and afterwards you'll see the deal prices at checkout.
The sale starts with the GaNPrime 65W 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger for $44.99, down from $59.99. This one includes two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, and it supports iPhone fast charging.
Note: You need to clip the on-page coupon to get the discount.
Secondly, Anker has its GaNPrime 120W 3-Port USB-C Wall Charger for $75.99, down from $94.99. This device also has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, with PowerIQ 4.0 technology for optimal fast charging.
Note: You need to clip the on-page coupon to get the discount.
Lastly is Anker's 140W USB-C Charger for $74.99, down from $99.99. This one only has one USB-C port and is aimed at MacBook Pro and MacBook Air charging.
Note: You need to clip the on-page coupon to get the discount.
