Apple TV+ Now Available on Rogers Ignite TV in Canada

Canadian carrier Rogers today announced that the Apple TV+ app is now rolling out to its Ignite TV and Ignite Streaming boxes/devices.



Rogers is also offering a three-month subscription to Apple TV+ free of charge to first-time subscribers to the service through November 23, 2022, according to the announcement, first shared by the blog iPhone in Canada.

Samsung and Roku are also offering three months of Apple TV+ for free on select devices for a limited time, in what appears to be a coordinated marketing push by Apple ahead of the holiday season. Apple's services business set a June quarter record with $19.6 billion revenue and was the company's second largest revenue source behind iPhone sales.

Apple TV+ is normally priced at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year in Canada. The service provides access to Apple's original series and films, ranging from the award-winning comedy series "Ted Lasso" to the hit workplace thriller "Severance."

In addition to rolling out as an app on Ignite devices, Apple TV+ can be accessed on the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD boxes, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, on select streaming devices from Google TV, Fire TV, and Roku, on the web at tv.apple.com, and on many other platforms.