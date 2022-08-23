Deals: Apple's iPad Mini 6 Drops to $439.99 on Amazon ($59 Off)

Amazon is discounting the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini tablet to $439.99 in all colors today, down from $499.00. There's a slight shipping delay for the tablet, with the fastest delivery estimate set for around August 30.

This isn't the best price we've seen on the iPad mini 6, but given that all-time low prices have been extremely rare over the summer and stock has been fairly low, Amazon's new deal is still a solid second-best option.

Shoppers should note that this is one of Amazon's sales that require you to head to the checkout screen to see the deal price. Once the tablet is in your cart and you head to checkout, you'll see an automatic coupon worth $19.99 applied to the order.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini on sale for $599.00, down from $649.00. This is another second-best price on the miniature tablet, and it's seeing delivery estimates around the same late August timeframe.

