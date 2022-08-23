Deals: Apple's iPad Mini 6 Drops to $439.99 on Amazon ($59 Off)

Amazon is discounting the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini tablet to $439.99 in all colors today, down from $499.00. There's a slight shipping delay for the tablet, with the fastest delivery estimate set for around August 30.

This isn't the best price we've seen on the iPad mini 6, but given that all-time low prices have been extremely rare over the summer and stock has been fairly low, Amazon's new deal is still a solid second-best option.

Shoppers should note that this is one of Amazon's sales that require you to head to the checkout screen to see the deal price. Once the tablet is in your cart and you head to checkout, you'll see an automatic coupon worth $19.99 applied to the order.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$59 OFF
64GB Wi-Fi iPad mini for $439.99

You can also get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini on sale for $599.00, down from $649.00. This is another second-best price on the miniature tablet, and it's seeing delivery estimates around the same late August timeframe.

$50 OFF
256GB Wi-Fi iPad mini for $599.00

For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad. In that guide we track the best discounts online for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro.

Spock Avatar
Spock
7 minutes ago at 07:08 am

It’s beyond me why anyone would buy a mini that, for all practical purposes, isn’t much more useful than a Max version of the iphone, that I have to buy anyway since I need a phone. The mini is a device with little marginal utility. No wonder they are being deep discounted.
Some people don't want the Max version of a phone or to carry around a 10.2 inch iPad. I really enjoy mine and I have a iPhone 12 Pro Max, it is all personal preference.
stiligFox Avatar
stiligFox
18 minutes ago at 06:57 am
Man, on Sunday Amazon had it sale for $399, and I went to Best Buy and they price matched it for me.

Glad I caught it on sale! Absolutely loving it so far.
TechRunner Avatar
TechRunner
6 minutes ago at 07:09 am

The mini is a device with little marginal utility.
I see what you did there ;) Seriously, my son-in-law uses his in the classroom (music teacher) and it is way beyond the capabilities of his iPhone 12 in that context. I'm sure others will chime in with positive comments after me. It's a great device.
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
2 minutes ago at 07:14 am

It’s beyond me why anyone would buy a mini that, for all practical purposes, isn’t much more useful than a Max version of the iphone, that I have to buy anyway since I need a phone. The mini is a device with little marginal utility. No wonder they are being deep discounted.
Not everyone "has" to buy a phone. I use my mini 6 just like I used the mini 2 before it: to ALSO cover my phone functions: voip app plus buds with mic makes it a bigger screen phone & texting/Messages machine too... plus- IMO- every other app we use these devices for is improved with the extra screen RE. It's also considerably less expensive than iPhone, needs less frequent "long in tooth" updates, has much lower cost cellular data costs, among many other reasons. Rather than carry 2 devices, I carry just one that covers both bases. For at least my own needs, I consider Mini the perfect iDevice.
