WhatsApp Group Admins Can Delete Any Message for Everyone in Latest Beta

WhatsApp has rolled out a new group chat feature to beta users on iOS that gives group admins the ability to delete messages from other participants, reports WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp has been busy building out its group chat features in recent updates, and this latest feature aims to help group admins better moderate conversations, which can involve up to 256 people on the platfrom.

For beta testers who have received "group admin delete" privileges, they will be able to delete any recent message from a chat group in which they are an admin, courtesy of a new "delete for everyone" option in the delete menu popover.

When a message is deleted for everyone in the group, group members are notified in the thread that a particular group admin removed the message.

Also new in the latest beta is an optional ability to view Status updates within the chat list. Similar to WhatsApp Stories, Status updates let WhatsApp users post photos and videos within the app that disappear after 24 hours.

Image credit: WABetaInfo

As usual, WhatsApp hasn't offered any details on when these new features will roll out to the public while it develops them under the aegis of its beta testers.

In the last major update, WhatsApp users received the ability to adjust the visibility of their "Last Seen" status on a contact-by-contact basis, and a way to silently leave group chats without all members of the group being notified when you do. WhatsApp is also developing an updated Mac app that features native Apple silicon support.

But still archived on FB's Servers...
But still archived on FB's Servers...
Are group messages not End-To-End encrypted?
