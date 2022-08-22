WhatsApp Group Admins Can Delete Any Message for Everyone in Latest Beta

WhatsApp has rolled out a new group chat feature to beta users on iOS that gives group admins the ability to delete messages from other participants, reports WABetaInfo.
WhatsApp has been busy building out its group chat features in recent updates, and this latest feature aims to help group admins better moderate conversations, which can involve up to 256 people on the platfrom.
For beta testers who have received "group admin delete" privileges, they will be able to delete any recent message from a chat group in which they are an admin, courtesy of a new "delete for everyone" option in the delete menu popover.
When a message is deleted for everyone in the group, group members are notified in the thread that a particular group admin removed the message.
Also new in the latest beta is an optional ability to view Status updates within the chat list. Similar to WhatsApp Stories, Status updates let WhatsApp users post photos and videos within the app that disappear after 24 hours.
Image credit: WABetaInfo
As usual, WhatsApp hasn't offered any details on when these new features will roll out to the public while it develops them under the aegis of its beta testers.
In the last major update, WhatsApp users received the ability to adjust the visibility of their "Last Seen" status on a contact-by-contact basis, and a way to silently leave group chats without all members of the group being notified when you do. WhatsApp is also developing an updated Mac app that features native Apple silicon support.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are rumored to feature several important camera upgrades. Unlike color option rumors, reports about upcoming iPhone camera technology tend to be fairly accurate, with camera component supply chains often revealing specific information well ahead of the device's release date.
iPhone 14 concept render by Ian Zelbo based on purported leaked information In...
It's not quite official, but it looks like we finally have a date for the big iPhone 14 event, so mark your calendars and read up on some of what we might see at the event.
This week also saw the release of a sixth beta of iOS 16 with continued tweaks as Apple starts to lock things in ahead of the iPhone event and a public release of iOS 16 next month. iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura likely...
Stage Manager in the iPadOS 16 beta is receiving heavy criticism for being "fundamentally misguided" in its approach to bringing a new level of multitasking to the iPad experience, with some even calling on Apple to delay the feature entirely due to its shortcomings.
Federico Viticci, the founder and editor in chief of MacStories and a prominent member of the Apple community, outlined his...
TikTok's custom in-app browser on iOS reportedly injects JavaScript code into external websites that allows TikTok to monitor "all keyboard inputs and taps" while a user is interacting with a given website, according to security researcher Felix Krause, but TikTok has reportedly denied that the code is used for malicious reasons.
Krause said TikTok's in-app browser "subscribes" to all...
A popular launcher on the Google Play Store that looks to recreate the iOS experience on Android smartphones has surpassed 50 million downloads as it gets updated with design changes and features coming to the iPhone with iOS 16.
The app is not new to the Google Play Store and has been recreating the iOS experience on Android for the last three years. Starting with iOS 13 and for every...
This week, Apple released critical software updates for Safari which fix a security flaw that exists in the browser across iPhone, iPad, and Mac platforms. Here's what you need to know.
Specifically, the platform-wide fix is for a vulnerability in Safari's WebKit engine that Apple believes may have been "actively exploited" in the wild by hackers. The flaw, according to Apple, could...
Apple is aiming to hold its first fall event on Wednesday, September 7, reports Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The event will focus on the iPhone 14 models and the Apple Watch Series 8.
The standard iPhone 14 models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology, the removal of the notch in favor of a pill-shaped and hole-punch cutout, an A16...
Top Rated Comments