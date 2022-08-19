PSA: Safari Security Flaw 'Actively Exploited,' Update Your Apple Devices Now
This week, Apple released critical software updates for Safari which fix a security flaw that exists in the browser across iPhone, iPad, and Mac platforms. Here's what you need to know.
Specifically, the platform-wide fix is for a vulnerability in Safari's Webkit engine that Apple believes may have been "actively exploited" in the wild by hackers.
The flaw, according to Apple, could allow bad actors to "process maliciously crafted web content" that may lead to "arbitrary code execution."
An additional fix that exists in the latest update for macOS Monterey, 12.5.1, relates to a vulnerability that may allow an application to "execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges."
In other words, it could allow hackers to access the deepest layer of the operating system and take complete control of the affected device. Apple says it is aware of a report that this issue may also have been actively exploited.
If you haven't updated already, it's important to do so at the earliest opportunity. The latest critical updates are as follows:
To update your iPhone or iPad, head to Settings -> General -> Software Update. To update your Mac, open System Preferences and select the Software Update preference pane.
