Best Apple Deals of the Week: Get Apple TV 4K for $120, iPad for $299, and More

This week saw a few deals from earlier in the summer remain steady as we enter back to school season, with great prices available on Apple TV 4K, iPad, and MacBook Pro. You'll also find the first notable Amazon price discount on the M2 MacBook Air.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Apple TV 4K

What's the deal? Take $59 off Apple TV 4K

Take $59 off Apple TV 4K Where can I get it? Amazon

Amazon's solid discount on the Apple TV 4K remains ongoing this week, with the 32GB model priced at just $119.99, down from $179.00. You can also get the 64GB model for $139.99, down from $199.00.



M2 MacBook Air

What's the deal? Take $100 off the M2 MacBook Air

Take $100 off the M2 MacBook Air Where can I get it? Amazon and B&H Photo

The first discounts on Apple's M2 MacBook Air hit Amazon and B&H Photo this week, starting with the 256GB model priced at $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00. You can also get the 512GB model for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00 at B&H Photo.



2021 MacBook Pro

What's the deal? Take $300 off the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

Take $300 off the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro Where can I get it? Amazon

We tracked numerous deals on the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro this week, with a few all-time low prices. The 512GB 14-inch MacBook Pro is available for $1,799.00 ($200 off) and the 1TB model is available for $2,199.00 ($300 off). The 512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro is available for $2,199.00 ($300 off), and the 1TB model is available for $2,399.00 ($300 off).



10.2-Inch iPad

What's the deal? Take $30 off the iPad

Take $30 off the iPad Where can I get it? Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad returned to its record low price of $299.00 this week on Amazon, down from $329.00. This is a match of the previous all-time low price, and it's available in both Silver and Space Gray.

Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we've been tracking over the past week.