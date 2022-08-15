Deals: Apple's M2 MacBook Air Hits Best-Ever Prices Thanks to $100 Discount at B&H Photo

Apple's new M2 MacBook Air has begun seeing some of its first notable discounts on B&H Photo today, including markdowns on both 256GB and 512GB models. Amazon did have the 256GB model on sale earlier, but it quickly expired, so B&H Photo is currently the only major retailer with the sale.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 256GB M2 MacBook Air in Starlight for $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00. Only the Starlight color is on sale at this price, and it's an all-time low price on this brand new 2022 model of the MacBook Air.

Secondly, the 512GB M2 MacBook Air is on sale for $1,399.00, down from $1,499.00. This one is only available in Space Gray, and it's also another record low price on the M2 MacBook Air.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.