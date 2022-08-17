Deals: Adobe's Back To School Sale Offers 63% Off Creative Cloud All Apps for Students and Teachers

Adobe has launched its back to school promotion this week, offering the Creative Cloud All Apps subscription for 63 percent off for the first year, plus your first month free for students and teachers who prepay for the full year. With this sale, you'll pay $19.99/month for the first year, down from $54.99/month for the full-priced plan.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Adobe. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can also choose to pay for the entire year upfront at the price of $219.00/year. After your first year ends, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard rate of $359.88/year unless you change or cancel the subscription. This sale ends September 5 and is only available to first time subscribers and eligible education customers.

When signing up for Creative Cloud All Apps, you gain access to more than 20 creative apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, After Effects, InDesign, and Acrobat. You also get templates, cloud storage, and thousands of Adobe Fonts.

These programs can be subscribed to individually as well for a monthly fee, but the new offer is only for Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps. Adobe is not discounting individual services. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.