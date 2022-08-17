Deals: Adobe's Back To School Sale Offers 63% Off Creative Cloud All Apps for Students and Teachers

by

Adobe has launched its back to school promotion this week, offering the Creative Cloud All Apps subscription for 63 percent off for the first year, plus your first month free for students and teachers who prepay for the full year. With this sale, you'll pay $19.99/month for the first year, down from $54.99/month for the full-priced plan.

You can also choose to pay for the entire year upfront at the price of $219.00/year. After your first year ends, your subscription will automatically renew at the standard rate of $359.88/year unless you change or cancel the subscription. This sale ends September 5 and is only available to first time subscribers and eligible education customers.

63% OFF
Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps (Education) for $19.99/month

When signing up for Creative Cloud All Apps, you gain access to more than 20 creative apps, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, After Effects, InDesign, and Acrobat. You also get templates, cloud storage, and thousands of Adobe Fonts.

These programs can be subscribed to individually as well for a monthly fee, but the new offer is only for Adobe Creative Cloud All Apps. Adobe is not discounting individual services. Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

Morgenland Avatar
Morgenland
54 minutes ago at 07:07 am
Well, it's good that Affinity exists. I said goodbye to Photoshop and Adobe's pricing model a long time ago.

I'm a daily enthusiastic user of the Affinity Suite

- Affinity Photo
- Affinity Designer
- Affinity Publisher

I'm aware that people who are used to working with Photoshop cannot or do not want to work in any other way. This is quite similar with PC users.

Everyone has their toys, but Adobe has an unusually lousy pricing policy that translates into fewer new customers, so now we watch their desperate attempt to retain young people. A chocolate in addition might work. For the very young and inexperienced. Good luck

;)
WilburMercer Avatar
WilburMercer
42 minutes ago at 07:19 am
Adobe's pricing model is completely insane. I hope they fail as a company.
Manzanito Avatar
Manzanito
40 minutes ago at 07:21 am

MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Adobe
I also jumped ship and never looked back when they switched to subscription only, but…

It’s working great for them, so I don’t know about the desperation part.
