Spotify Premium Extends Free Trial Period to Three Months

Spotify is extending its free trial period for Spotify Premium to three months, up from the previous one month that new users usually have to try out the paid service.



In a blog post announcing the offer, Spotify said the free three-month trial of its Individual Premium plan is available to eligible Free and first-time users.

In addition, Spotify said those who canceled their Premium plan before July 15 for whatever reason can get it back with the first three months charged at just $9.99, which is less than $4 a month.

Both offers are now live and will run through September 11. After the three-month trial ends, subscriptions renew automatically at the regular monthly cost of $9.99. Both offers are open to eligible users in 135 Spotify markets around the world.

Apple Music is still currently running its typical one-month free trial for new users, but if the service responds with a like-for-like extension of its trial to counter Spotify's offer, you can be sure we'll cover it here.