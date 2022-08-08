Deals: Get Up to $50 Off Magic Keyboard for iPad (From $249) and Apple Pencil 2 ($99) on Amazon

Amazon is kicking off the week with the return of an all-time low price on the Apple Pencil 2, available for $99.00, down from $129.00. The accessory is in stock today on Amazon and has an estimated delivery day of August 10 for Prime members.
The last time we tracked this price on the Apple Pencil 2 was earlier in the summer; otherwise this record low deal has been rare throughout 2022.
The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th generations), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generations). The second generation Apple Pencil can also magnetically attach and pair to the iPad Pro, iPad mini, and iPad Air.
Additionally, Amazon is taking $50 off Apple's Magic Keyboards for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. You can get the 11-inch model for $249.00, down from $299, and the 12.9-inch model for $299.00, down from $349.00.
Both sales represent second-best prices on the accessories, but it's been a few months since we tracked all-time low deals. This makes Amazon's markdowns a great opportunity to buy the devices at a discount for back to school shoppers.
The standard 41mm and 45mm models of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the same design as the Apple Watch Series 7, according to Twitter user @ShrimpApplePro, who was first to reveal that iPhone 14 Pro models would feature a new pill-and-hole display.
Titanium will not be an option for the standard Apple Watch Series 8 models either, according to @ShrimpApplePro, but Bloomberg's Mark...
Apple has "started to record" its virtual September event, where it's expected to announce the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 8, and a new "rugged" Apple Watch model, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says the event, which is expected to take place in the early part of September, is already under production, implying...
With August upon us, the countdown is officially on. We're just weeks away from when we're expecting Apple to announce the iPhone 14 lineup. Rumors of the next iPhone start early in the year, and as a result, some details about the upcoming device sometimes get lost in the crowd.
Exclusive MacRumors iPhone 14 Pro renders by graphic designer Ian Zelbo To help MacRumors readers, we've created a ...
You've probably experienced visiting a website like Reddit or LinkedIn on your iPhone only to be greeted with an annoying, almost full-screen pop-up urging you to view the content in their app instead of on the website.
It's a common practice for websites that have accompanying iOS apps to push users to open (if they already have the app installed) or download their app from the App Store to ...
The big Apple news this week was word that the upcoming iPadOS 16 update apparently won't be arriving alongside its counterpart update for the iPhone in September, largely due to a need to continue refining the new Stage Manager multitasking feature.
Other popular stories this week included more hints about the iPhone 14 Pro's rumored always-on display, potential design leaks for the...
