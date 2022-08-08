Deals: Get Up to $50 Off Magic Keyboard for iPad (From $249) and Apple Pencil 2 ($99) on Amazon

Amazon is kicking off the week with the return of an all-time low price on the Apple Pencil 2, available for $99.00, down from $129.00. The accessory is in stock today on Amazon and has an estimated delivery day of August 10 for Prime members.

The last time we tracked this price on the Apple Pencil 2 was earlier in the summer; otherwise this record low deal has been rare throughout 2022.

The Apple Pencil 2 is compatible with the following iPads: iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th, and 5th generations), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st, 2nd, and 3rd generations). The second generation Apple Pencil can also magnetically attach and pair to the iPad Pro, iPad mini, and iPad Air.



Additionally, Amazon is taking $50 off Apple's Magic Keyboards for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. You can get the 11-inch model for $249.00, down from $299, and the 12.9-inch model for $299.00, down from $349.00.

Both sales represent second-best prices on the accessories, but it's been a few months since we tracked all-time low deals. This makes Amazon's markdowns a great opportunity to buy the devices at a discount for back to school shoppers.

