Apple's MacBook Pro Power Adapters Facing Up to Two-Month Shipping Delay

Apple's 96W and 140W USB-C power adapters for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro continue to face significant shipping delays when purchased separately.

In the United States, the adapters are currently available for delivery in an estimated 6-8 weeks on Apple's online store, resulting in a delivery date as late as October 3. The adapters have multi-week shipping delays in several other countries as well.

Apple's higher-wattage power adapters have been in short supply for a long time now. In September 2021, the 96W adapter was shipping in a lengthy 2-3 months, and the adapter is still experiencing availability issues nearly a year later.

Last week, Apple said it continued to experience supply constraints during the June quarter, but the company does expect the shortages to improve during the September quarter. Shipping estimates for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other devices have greatly improved since early 2022, but some products are still delayed considerably, such as the Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chip and the Studio Display with nano-texture glass.

Apple's 67W and lower USB-C power adapters are more readily available at this time.