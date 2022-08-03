Apple's MacBook Pro Power Adapters Facing Up to Two-Month Shipping Delay

Apple's 96W and 140W USB-C power adapters for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro continue to face significant shipping delays when purchased separately.

Apple 140W Adapter ChargerLab

Apple's 140W USB-C Power Adapter via ChargerLAB

In the United States, the adapters are currently available for delivery in an estimated 6-8 weeks on Apple's online store, resulting in a delivery date as late as October 3. The adapters have multi-week shipping delays in several other countries as well.

Apple's higher-wattage power adapters have been in short supply for a long time now. In September 2021, the 96W adapter was shipping in a lengthy 2-3 months, and the adapter is still experiencing availability issues nearly a year later.

Last week, Apple said it continued to experience supply constraints during the June quarter, but the company does expect the shortages to improve during the September quarter. Shipping estimates for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other devices have greatly improved since early 2022, but some products are still delayed considerably, such as the Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chip and the Studio Display with nano-texture glass.

Apple's 67W and lower USB-C power adapters are more readily available at this time.

Top Rated Comments

Apple Knowledge Navigator Avatar
Apple Knowledge Navigator
1 hour ago at 12:20 pm
They don’t have the power to make more :(
zorinlynx Avatar
zorinlynx
56 minutes ago at 12:34 pm
Just so you know, if you're looking to pick up a spare power adapter, a 67W adapter will suffice for 95% of the time, especially with the new Apple Silicon Macbooks. The main drawback is that your battery will charge very slowly when the machine is under heavy load.

Keep the 96W charger that came with the Mac with you when you might need to charge really fast while traveling. Leave the 67W at your desk where the machine is used plugged in most of the time.
Realityck Avatar
Realityck
1 hour ago at 12:10 pm

So Apple has prioritized shipping laptops then over availability of these power adapters. 14/16" MBPs must be selling real well.
So Apple has prioritized shipping laptops then over availability of these power adapters. 14/16" MBPs must be selling real well.
mihirdelirious Avatar
mihirdelirious
1 hour ago at 12:24 pm
Maybe they're prioritising the AirPower shipments... Just maybe
flofixer Avatar
flofixer
52 minutes ago at 12:38 pm

I worry about charging my Macbook while under heavy use since the battery temp is likely to be higher and from what I've read, charging the battery while it's hot can cause faster degredation.

Keep the 96W charger that came with the Mac with you when you might need to charge really fast while traveling. Leave the 67W at your desk where the machine is used plugged in most of the time.
I worry about charging my Macbook while under heavy use since the battery temp is likely to be higher and from what I've read, charging the battery while it's hot can cause faster degredation.
