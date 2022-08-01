Apple Shares New 'Switching to iPhone' Video for Android Users

Apple today shared a new video that's aimed at Android users who are considering a switch over to an iPhone. The video walks through common questions that switchers might have, including transferring contacts, photos, and messages, trade-ins, long-term updates, and more.

It also covers the durability of the ‌iPhone‌ such as water resistance, battery life, reliability of the iOS operating system, security, and privacy protections for personal data.

Apple's four-minute video on switching to an ‌iPhone‌ is basically a condensed version of its dedicated "Switch to iPhone" website that walks through everything smartphone users need to know about upgrading to an ‌iPhone‌. Apple also maintains a dedicated "Move to iOS" Android app that makes it easy to transfer data.