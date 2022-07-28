Twitter Tests New 'Status' Feature for Individual Tweets
Twitter is testing a new status feature that lets users tag posts with pre-defined labels, similar to the statuses that the old LiveJournal and MySpace platforms allowed.
Several users this morning began reporting that they could post Twitter statuses with an accompanying emoji, and the company has since confirmed to TechCrunch that it is currently testing the feature with a select group in the U.S. and Australia.
"For a limited time, we are testing a feature that allows you to add a status topic from a predetermined list to your Tweets to provide more context for your followers," a Twitter spokesperson said. "So whether you are about to drop a hot Tweet thread, share your shower thoughts, or have a bad case of the Mondays, your Tweets can better convey what you are up to."
By the looks of it, Twitter intends for the statuses to replace certain common pre-ambles that people often add to their tweets, thereby saving valuable characters. For example, some of the statuses in the test include "Shower thought," "Picture of the day," "Spoiler alert," "Hot take," and "Unpopular opinion."
The statuses, which appear underneath the user's name, only apply to singular tweets and are non-editable, while clicking on a status badge also displays what other posters have shared using the same status.
It's unclear how many users have access to the statuses, and Twitter hasn't said how long the test will last for or what the likelihood is that the feature will stick around.
Currently Twitter is testing a number of other features designed to improve the usability of the social network, including Twitter Circles for sharing tweets with a small group of people, and a downvote button.
Top Rated Comments
They forgot to include "My worthless take, swimming in a sea with millions of other worthless opinions on Twitter"
Blocking all 'hot take' tweets would be a fruitful cull I am sure.