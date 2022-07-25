Apple Chip Expert Leaves Company to Join Samsung

by

A chip expert who worked for Apple for nine years has left the company to join rival Samsung, Business Korea reports.

Apple Park View
Kim Woo-Pyeong, according to the report, worked for Apple since 2014 after working for Texas Instruments and Qualcomm in prior years. The report is vague on what Kim's responsibilities were at Apple, only saying he was a semiconductor expert.

Apple uses a wide range of chips in its devices, from ultrawideband chip technology to the processors that power all of its devices and a custom-made 5G modem that is reportedly in the works.

At Samsung, Kim will be the company's director for a new packaging solution center. In the last couple of years, Samsung has upped its involvement in the semiconductor space amid increased competition from TSMC, Apple, and others. Samsung announced last month that it had started production of 3nm chips using a new transistor architecture.

Competition between Apple and Samsung remains fierce, with both companies continuing to compete for customers in smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories such as the AirPods and Galaxy Buds. Business Korea calls Samsung's latest hire from Apple "somewhat unusual" given the cooperative yet competitive relationship between the two companies. Despite their rivalry, Samsung and Apple work together, most notably for OLED displays.

Tag: Samsung

Top Rated Comments

calstanford Avatar
calstanford
58 minutes ago at 03:47 am
Apple has almost 160,000 employees.

Apple now has almost 159,999 employees.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
steve09090 Avatar
steve09090
56 minutes ago at 03:49 am
Just the usual swapping and changing of staff. Nothing special about this. It happens in every industry.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
seanmills1020 Avatar
seanmills1020
56 minutes ago at 03:50 am
From now on, Apple will only hire semiconductor experts whose first name is Chip.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BootsWalking Avatar
BootsWalking
40 minutes ago at 04:06 am
Just don't let the inventor of rounded corners leave, otherwise Apple will really be in a pickle.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ian87w Avatar
ian87w
35 minutes ago at 04:11 am
As long as Srouji is still in, probably just regular turnover of employees. When Srouji leaves, not that's time to panic. Not discounting the work of this employee, but when the big guy goes, that's a really bad sign.

Like the AI guy. It forced Apple to rethink their HR strategy.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
LeeW Avatar
LeeW
53 minutes ago at 03:52 am
Slow news day means articles are not really news.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple watch series 7 mystery

Gurman: Apple Watch 'Pro' to Offer First True Redesign Since Series 4, but No Flat Sides

Sunday July 24, 2022 6:13 am PDT by
The upcoming high-end variant of the Apple Watch Series 8 will feature the device's first redesign in years and a new titanium casing, but will not feature the long-rumored squared-off look, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that this year's high-end Apple Watch model will be "a good bit bigger" than the current Apple Watch...
Read Full Article168 comments
airtag battery icon

Apple Removes AirTag Battery Level Indicator From the Find My App

Thursday July 21, 2022 5:15 am PDT by
In iOS 15.6 and the latest iOS 16 beta, Apple appears to have intentionally removed the AirTag battery indicator in the Find My app. In previous versions of iOS, a small battery icon, similar to the iPhone battery status, appears below an AirTag's name and location when the AirTag card is opened in Find My. While not accompanied by a percentage, the icon provided an approximate...
Read Full Article178 comments
Full HomePod Black

Three Discontinued Apple Products Rumored to Make a Comeback

Thursday July 21, 2022 12:47 pm PDT by
While the full-size HomePod, 12-inch MacBook, and iMac Pro have all been discontinued, rumors suggest all three products could return in the future. Keep reading for a recap of everything that we have heard so far about potential comebacks for these products and new features and changes to expect. HomePod Apple discontinued the full-size HomePod in March 2021, with the company deciding...
Read Full Article137 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Lineup Feature Purple

Apple Continues to Diversify Suppliers Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch

Friday July 22, 2022 3:04 am PDT by
Apple has added to its list of suppliers for the iPhone 14 series in a bid to avoid potential supply chain shortages when mass production of the devices begins, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a series of tweets, Kuo said components from SG Micro have passed quality certification for the high-end iPhone 14 models, meaning the Chinese company has been greenlighted to supply components...
Read Full Article27 comments
iPhone XS vs iPhone 14 Pro Feature

iPhone XS vs. iPhone 14 Pro: New Features to Expect if You've Waited to Upgrade

Thursday July 21, 2022 9:15 am PDT by
If you've been holding on to your iPhone XS and are considering upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro when it launches later this year, check out our list below for a recap of the many new features and changes to expect. The list includes major new features added since the iPhone 11 Pro, as well as rumored features for the iPhone 14 Pro. Have another iPhone model? Check out our iPhone X vs. 14 Pro, ...
Read Full Article58 comments
maxresdefault

Video Comparison: M1 MacBook Air vs. M2 MacBook Air

Friday July 22, 2022 1:08 pm PDT by
Apple last week launched a redesigned version of the MacBook Air that's equipped with a next-generation M2 chip. If you own the original M1 MacBook Air and have been thinking about upgrading, or if you're simply new to the MacBook Air and are trying to choose between the two machines, we've done a hands-on comparison video pitting the M2 MacBook Air against the prior-generation M1 MacBook Air. ...
Read Full Article122 comments