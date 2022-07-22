MacRumors Giveaway: Win Customized AirPods in Any Color From ColorWare

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with ColorWare to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a set of custom-painted third-generation AirPods, available in hundreds of unique color combinations.

colorware airpods main
For those unfamiliar with ColorWare, it is a customization company that's been offering custom painted devices, electronics, and accessories for many years. ColorWare provides unique painting options and skins for everything from consoles to iPhones to earbuds like the AirPods.

colorware airpods purple pink
Custom-colored third-generation AirPods can be purchased from ColorWare for $319 for just the AirPods, or $369 for the AirPods and the Wireless Charging Case together. There's a premium price tag for ordering from ColorWare, but it's the only way to get AirPods in a color other than white because Apple still doesn't sell alternate color options like black.

colorware airpods black
ColorWare offers solid and metallic color options, with gloss and matte finishes to top it off. You can get the traditional black, gold, or silver colors to match Apple's devices, but there are also bright shades in every color of the rainbow. If you want AirPods in yellow, orange, teal, green, deep purple, blue, pink, or one of dozens of other colors, ColorWare is the best option.

colorware airpods orange
ColorWare even has an Illusion finish for the AirPods in multi-chrome colors that shift depending on the lighting in the room, plus there's a Retro version designed after classic Macs.

colorware airpods metallic gold
Each AirPod can be custom painted in the same color as the case or you can order the case and the earbuds all in different colors, so there are tons of color combinations to choose from.

colorware airpods light blue yellow
Because ColorWare has been offering custom painted devices since 1998, the company has perfected the painting process. ColorWare uses a multi-step coating process that includes a primer, the application of a proprietary color formula, and an X2 liquid plastic coating that protects the color. ColorWare's custom painting is guaranteed for 12 months or 24 months with the purchase of an additional warranty.

colorware airpods red
ColorWare uses standard AirPods from Apple and paints them, which leaves the full AirPods functionality intact. There's an H1 chip for quick and easy pairing, and spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, Adaptive EQ, and more.

colorware airpods blue
We have two sets of custom-painted third-generation AirPods and Wireless Charging case to give away, with each winner able to choose the color and finish of their choice. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

ColorWare Giveaway
The contest will run from today (July 22) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 29. The winners will be chosen randomly on July 29 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

Tag: Giveaway

Top Rated Comments

Wxchaser Avatar
Wxchaser
2 hours ago at 09:16 am
Nice giveaway MR!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kagio Avatar
Kagio
49 minutes ago at 09:56 am
"complexities of international laws regarding giveaways"

don't wanna sound ungrateful but I've always found that funny ...

I'm almost sure If they wanted to, MacRumors could manage

I've seen several companies (established, even public) gaveaway stuff and pay for everything implicated in sending it to ANY part in the world
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WestonHarvey1 Avatar
WestonHarvey1
55 minutes ago at 09:51 am
Anyone have this? I'm always wary of the durability of any kind of aftermarket paint job. Though these things are disposable so...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tweaknmod Avatar
tweaknmod
51 minutes ago at 09:55 am
I'd love a pair of deep purple ones!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nutmac Avatar
nutmac
37 minutes ago at 10:09 am

Anyone have this? I'm always wary of the durability of any kind of aftermarket paint job. Though these things are disposable so...
My coworker got ColorWare's AirPods Pro in jet black finish. It looked like a genuine Apple paint job to me, although at the price, I expect nothing less.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SoldOnApple Avatar
SoldOnApple
22 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Still no love for Australia with the competitions. For an item this small the freight wouldn't even cost much.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Related Stories

colorware airpods 3 banner

MacRumors Giveaway: Win Custom Painted AirPods 3 From ColorWare

Friday November 12, 2021 11:00 am PST by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with ColorWare to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win custom painted AirPods 3, which are available in dozens of unique color combinations. ColorWare is a customization company that's been offering custom-painted accessories for several years now, one-of-a-kind painting options for everything from AirPods Max and AirTags to the Nintendo Switch...
Read Full Article37 comments
colorware magic keyboard 1

MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Custom Colored Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard From ColorWare

Friday March 18, 2022 9:31 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with ColorWare to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a customized Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and a customized Magic Mouse to go along with it. For those unfamiliar with ColorWare, it is a website that specializes in device customization, painting all kinds of electronics in unique custom colors that are unavailable from the manufacturer....
Read Full Article52 comments
woolnut sleeves folios

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPad Folio or Sleeve From Woolnut

Friday February 18, 2022 10:00 am PST by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Woolnut to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Coated Folio or a Coated Sleeve designed to carry and protect Apple's iPads. Available for the 11-inch iPad Pro, 10.9-inch iPad Air, and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Woolnut's Sleeves and Folios are made from a sustainable matte PU leather alternative that replaces traditional leather while offering...
Read Full Article18 comments
1984 throw blanket

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple-Themed Blanket From Throwboy

Friday November 19, 2021 11:00 am PST by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Throwboy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win one of the company's Apple-themed Throw Blankets. Introduced earlier this year, the blankets are modeled after classic Apple icons, machines, and operating systems. The 1984 Throw Blanket, for example, is modeled after the first Macintosh that Apple released in 1984. It's made from a beige...
Read Full Article18 comments
grid studio earth day 1

MacRumors Giveaway: Celebrate Earth Day With GRID Studio and Enter to Win an iPhone 13

Friday April 22, 2022 9:13 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway and to celebrate Earth Day, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer a range of great prizes for MacRumors readers, including deconstructed Apple device art pieces and a 256GB iPhone 13 in green. GRID Studio is best known for creating art from vintage Apple devices that are an important part of Apple's history, tearing down iPhones, Apple Watches, and iPods for...
Read Full Article24 comments
colorware airpods 3

ColorWare Now Offering Custom-Painted AirPods 3 Starting at $319

Tuesday November 2, 2021 1:45 pm PDT by
ColorWare, known for its customization offerings for AirPods, Xbox controllers, Nintendo Switch components, and more, today introduced custom-painted AirPods 3. AirPods 3 are available in a range of custom paint colors, including bright glossy shades, metallics, and matte colors. Every color of the rainbow is available, as are various shades of black, silver, and gold. Each AirPod can be...
Read Full Article64 comments
macrumors airpods electronic finishing solutions

MacRumors Giveaway: Win Custom MacRumors-Themed AirPods From Electronic Finishing Solutions

Friday July 23, 2021 11:00 am PDT by
For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Electronic Finishing Solutions to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a set of AirPods that are customized with the MacRumors logo. Electronic Finishing Solutions is a company that customizes AirPods, speakers, earbuds, headphones, and other devices with custom logos. Customized AirPods can be ordered in quantities ranging from a single...
Read Full Article15 comments
dice giveaway 1

MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone 13 Pro to Celebrate the Launch of 'RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone'

Wednesday February 9, 2022 9:01 am PST by
We've teamed up with WIMO Games to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an iPhone 13 Pro to celebrate the launch of strategy board game RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone, which came out recently and can be downloaded from the App Store. RPG Dice: Heroes of Whitestone is a tabletop-style strategy game where the goal is to roll the dice to move across the board, engaging in battles, buying...
Read Full Article23 comments

Popular Stories

iPhone X vs iPhone 14 Pro Feature

iPhone X vs. iPhone 14 Pro: New Features to Expect if You've Waited to Upgrade

Tuesday July 19, 2022 11:53 am PDT by
Launched in 2017, the iPhone X was a major evolution of the iPhone. The device replaced the Home button and Touch ID with swipe-based navigation and Face ID, while introducing new features like an OLED display, Animoji, wireless charging, and more. Even five years later, the iPhone X is still a capable smartphone. If you've been holding on to your iPhone X and are considering upgrading to...
Read Full Article83 comments
nothing phone 4

Hands-On With the Transparent Nothing Phone 1

Tuesday July 19, 2022 12:54 pm PDT by
Every so often a new smartphone makes waves in the tech world because of an eye-catching design or innovative features, and this month, the Phone 1 from Nothing is starring in reviews and videos thanks to its LED-laden transparent design and affordable price point. We picked up a Nothing Phone 1 to see how it measures up to Apple's iPhones. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
Read Full Article170 comments
iOS 15

Apple Releases iOS 15.6 With New Live Sports Features, Storage Bug Fix and More

Wednesday July 20, 2022 9:46 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, the sixth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were initially released in September 2021. iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 come around two months after the launch of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5. The iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the...
Read Full Article143 comments
M2 MacBook Air Internals

MacBook Air Teardown Reveals M2 Chip and Single Storage Chip for 256GB Model

Monday July 18, 2022 8:05 am PDT by
YouTube channel Max Tech recently shared a video teardown of the new MacBook Air, providing a look inside the redesigned notebook. Overall, the internal design of the new MacBook Air looks similar to the previous model, but the flatter shell allowed for Apple to fit larger battery cells inside the notebook. The new MacBook Air is equipped with a 52.6-watt‑hour battery, compared to a...
Read Full Article239 comments
maxresdefault

iFixit Tears Down M2 MacBook Air, Finds Accelerometer and Adhesive Pull Tabs for Battery

Tuesday July 19, 2022 1:32 pm PDT by
With the M2 MacBook Air now available for purchase, repair site iFixit picked one up and decided to do one of its traditional teardowns on the machine to give us a look inside. A prior teardown already revealed the biggest potential issue with the base model 256GB M2 MacBook Air - a single storage chip, which is confirmed in iFixit's teardown. Rather than using two 128GB NAND storage chips...
Read Full Article151 comments
airtag battery icon

Apple Removes AirTag Battery Level Indicator From the Find My App

Thursday July 21, 2022 5:15 am PDT by
In iOS 15.6 and the latest iOS 16 beta, Apple appears to have intentionally removed the AirTag battery indicator in the Find My app. In previous versions of iOS, a small battery icon, similar to the iPhone battery status, appears below an AirTag's name and location when the AirTag card is opened in Find My. While not accompanied by a percentage, the icon provided an approximate...
Read Full Article171 comments