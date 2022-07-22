Apple TV+ Show 'For All Mankind' Renewed for Fourth Season
Apple today announced that it has renewed popular Apple TV+ space drama "For All Mankind" for a fourth season. Introduced when Apple TV+ launched in November 2019, "For All Mankind" is one of the longest running Apple TV+ shows.
"For All Mankind" imagines what the world might be like if the global space race had never ended and the space program had remained a priority in the United States. The first season saw a Russian cosmonaut making it to the moon first, devastating morale at NASA and pushing the U.S. to catch up.
The second season jumped forward a decade, picking up in 1983 at the height of the cold war with the United States and USSR fighting over resources available on the moon. Season three introduced another time jump, moving on to the early 1990s with the US and the Soviet Union racing to get to Mars. There is no word yet on what will happen in the fourth season, but filming is set to begin next month.
Apple TV+ is priced at $4.99 per month and it offers dozens of original TV shows and movies.
