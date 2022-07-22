Apple Restocks Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Starting at $759

Apple today replenished its stock of certified refurbished iPhone 12 Pro models in the U.S. for the first time since early April. A variety of storage capacities and color options are available to choose from, with pricing starting at $759.



Apple's online refurbished store currently has refurbished iPhone 12 Pro models available with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage, with Gold, Silver, Graphite, and Pacific Blue color options. Orders placed today are estimated for delivery as early as next week, and in-store pickup is also an option at select Apple Store locations.

When the iPhone 12 Pro was first released in October 2020, pricing started at $999, meaning refurbished pricing is around 15% off. Apple stopped selling the iPhone 12 Pro brand new when the iPhone 13 Pro was released last year.

The refurbished iPhone 12 Pro models are all unlocked and SIM-free. All refurbished iPhones come with a new battery, a new outer shell, and a new white box that includes all manuals and a USB-C to Lightning cable. All refurbished iPhones are covered by Apple's standard one-year warranty and are eligible for extended AppleCare+ coverage.

Apple says its refurbished iPhones are thoroughly tested and cleaned, and in our view, they are virtually indistinguishable from brand new iPhones. One of the only notable differences with a certified refurbished iPhone is that it comes in a plainer box.

Key new features of the iPhone 12 Pro compared to the iPhone 11 Pro included a new design with flat edges, the A14 Bionic chip, 5G support, MagSafe, improved durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, the LiDAR Scanner, and camera improvements.

Apple has yet to begin selling certified refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Max models via its U.S. store.