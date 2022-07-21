Updated Eve Motion Sensor Gains Thread Support
Eve Systems today announced the launch of a second-generation version of its Eve Motion sensor, which is designed to detect motion to activate other HomeKit-enabled devices.
The updated version of the Eve Motion includes an integrated light sensor and support for the Thread mesh networking standard that is designed to improve the connectivity and interoperability of smart home devices.
Eve Motion is equipped with replaceable AAA batteries and can be placed anywhere inside or outside the home to be used alongside HomeKit products. According to Eve Systems, the new Eve Motion has been designed with a more compact body and IPX3 water resistance so it can stand up to splashes of water and rain.
A 120-degree field of view detects motion within a nine meter range, and with the new light sensor, the Eve Motion can detect motion and changes in lighting to activate HomeKit devices. It can, for example, turn on the lights in a room when a person enters, plus it pairs with the Eve MotionBlinds to raise or lower the blinds based on the ambient lighting in the room.
All of Eve's Thread devices, the Eve Motion included, will be able to receive an over-the-air firmware update that will allow them to work with upcoming smart home protocol Matter, which will be supported by Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung, and more. Matter is set to launch later this year.
The second-generation Eve Motion is priced at $40 and it can be purchased from the Eve website starting today.
Popular Stories
Launched in 2017, the iPhone X was a major evolution of the iPhone. The device replaced the Home button and Touch ID with swipe-based navigation and Face ID, while introducing new features like an OLED display, Animoji, wireless charging, and more. Even five years later, the iPhone X is still a capable smartphone. If you've been holding on to your iPhone X and are considering upgrading to...
Apple is working on a new Mac Pro with an M2 "Extreme" chip, according to a recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
The Mac Pro is one of the last Intel-based Mac models still on sale, and a version with Apple silicon has been now anticipated for over two years. At its "Peek Performance" event earlier this year, Apple even teased the launch of the Apple silicon Mac Pro, saying "that's...
YouTube channel Max Tech recently shared a video teardown of the new MacBook Air, providing a look inside the redesigned notebook.
Overall, the internal design of the new MacBook Air looks similar to the previous model, but the flatter shell allowed for Apple to fit larger battery cells inside the notebook. The new MacBook Air is equipped with a 52.6-watt‑hour battery, compared to a...
Every so often a new smartphone makes waves in the tech world because of an eye-catching design or innovative features, and this month, the Phone 1 from Nothing is starring in reviews and videos thanks to its LED-laden transparent design and affordable price point. We picked up a Nothing Phone 1 to see how it measures up to Apple's iPhones.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
With the M2 MacBook Air now available for purchase, repair site iFixit picked one up and decided to do one of its traditional teardowns on the machine to give us a look inside.
A prior teardown already revealed the biggest potential issue with the base model 256GB M2 MacBook Air - a single storage chip, which is confirmed in iFixit's teardown. Rather than using two 128GB NAND storage chips...
Apple today released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, the sixth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were initially released in September 2021. iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 come around two months after the launch of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5.
The iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the...