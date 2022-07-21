'Apple Computer A' Prototype Apple-1 Owned by Steve Jobs Heads to Auction

A prototype "Apple Computer A" Apple-1 computer that was owned by Steve Jobs is up for auction starting today, and it is expected to fetch upwards of $500,000.
Hand-soldered by Steve Wozniak in 1976, the Apple Computer A printed circuit board was used by Steve Jobs to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, who was the owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California. The Byte Shop became the first retailer of the Apple-1 computer after Terrell ordered 50 fully assembled machines and sold them for $666.66 each.
The Apple Computer A has been matched to photographs taken by Terrell in 1976, showing the prototype in use. This machine is listed as the number two machine on the Apple-1 Registry and was considered "lost" until it was authenticated by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen.
As described by RR Auctions, the site hosting the sale, there is some damage to the board.
This prototype resided on the 'Apple Garage' property for many years before being given by Steve Jobs to its current owner approximately 30 years ago. At that time, Jobs had been ousted from Apple and was looking forward to the promise of NeXT and Pixar. The board's present condition lends some insight into Jobs's judgment of it: he saw the prototype not as something to be enshrined, but as something to be repurposed. Several of the ICs have been plucked from their sockets, as have the microprocessor and other components, presumably for use on early production Apple-1 Computers.
The board appears to have been damaged by pressure on the upper right, resulting in a crack that runs from adjacent to the power supply area above D12 down through the bottom of the board to the right of A15. The missing piece is presumed to have been discarded, but can be reimagined thanks to Paul Terrell's photographs of the complete board. One of the distinguishing features of the "Apple Computer A" prototype was its use of three orange Sprague Atom capacitors, rather than the familiar 'Big Blue' capacitors used on the production Apple Computer 1.
Compared to production Apple-1 machines, the prototype has wording that reads "Apple Computer A," it has a different processor, and it lacks the green protective coating on typical Apple-1 computers.
Because of the rarity of the prototype, RR Auction expects it to fetch a high price at auction despite the damage.
An original and functional Apple-1 computer is up for auction on eBay, where it could fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Apple-1 computer available for sale is known as the "Schlumberger 2" Apple-1, and it has been restored to full working condition.
One of only dozens of Apple-1 computers remaining, the device is said to feature "almost all period-correct components" with the...
As part of a "Steve Jobs Revolution" collection, RR Auction is this week selling off multiple pieces of rare memorabilia related to Jobs, including a check that was signed by both Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak.
Dated July 15, 1976, the "Apple Computer Company" check is made out to Kierulff Electronics for $3,430. The check was written in the same month that Wozniak demonstrated the first...
Yet another rare Apple-1 computer is up for auction, and this one already has a bid of over $250,000. The Apple-1 was the first Apple product created by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak when Apple Computer was founded, and there are few left in existence.
Apple-1 models that come up for auction often fetch high prices because of their rarity, and this particular Apple-1 up for sale is number 7...
Bonhams today announced that it will be auctioning several rare prototype Apple devices on November 3, including an unreleased VideoPad.
The VideoPad was intended to be a personal digital assistant (PDA) device similar to Apple's Newton MessagePad series, with Apple testing three versions of the device between 1993 and 1995, including the VideoPad 1, VideoPad 2, and VideoPad 3, according to...
Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs was today posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Joe Biden. When announcing recipients earlier this week, The White House said that Jobs' inventions changed the way the world communicates.
Steve Jobs (d. 2011) was the co-founder, chief executive, and chair of Apple, Inc., CEO of Pixar and held a leading role at the...
Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs is to be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the White House today announced.
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the United States' highest civilian honor, presented to individuals "who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal,...
A Steve Jobs and Apple auction coming from Boston-based RR Auction in August will see the sale of several classic Macs and other Apple memorabilia, including a rare Apple-1 computer, an Apple II manual signed by Steve Jobs, a leather bomber jacket worn by Jobs, and more.
The Apple-1 that's going up for sale is from the collection of Roger Wagner, and it was previously sold in April 2002 at...
A rare fully functional Apple-1 computer has sold for $500,000 at auction this week, according to John Moran Auctioneers in California (via BBC News).
The rare Hawaiian koa wood-cased Apple-1 has had only two owners, a college professor and his student to whom he sold the machine for $650. The sale included user manuals and Apple software on two cassette tapes.
Apple co-founder Steve...
Launched in 2017, the iPhone X was a major evolution of the iPhone. The device replaced the Home button and Touch ID with swipe-based navigation and Face ID, while introducing new features like an OLED display, Animoji, wireless charging, and more. Even five years later, the iPhone X is still a capable smartphone. If you've been holding on to your iPhone X and are considering upgrading to...
Apple is working on a new Mac Pro with an M2 "Extreme" chip, according to a recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
The Mac Pro is one of the last Intel-based Mac models still on sale, and a version with Apple silicon has been now anticipated for over two years. At its "Peek Performance" event earlier this year, Apple even teased the launch of the Apple silicon Mac Pro, saying "that's...
YouTube channel Max Tech recently shared a video teardown of the new MacBook Air, providing a look inside the redesigned notebook.
Overall, the internal design of the new MacBook Air looks similar to the previous model, but the flatter shell allowed for Apple to fit larger battery cells inside the notebook. The new MacBook Air is equipped with a 52.6-watt‑hour battery, compared to a...
Every so often a new smartphone makes waves in the tech world because of an eye-catching design or innovative features, and this month, the Phone 1 from Nothing is starring in reviews and videos thanks to its LED-laden transparent design and affordable price point. We picked up a Nothing Phone 1 to see how it measures up to Apple's iPhones.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more ...
With the M2 MacBook Air now available for purchase, repair site iFixit picked one up and decided to do one of its traditional teardowns on the machine to give us a look inside.
A prior teardown already revealed the biggest potential issue with the base model 256GB M2 MacBook Air - a single storage chip, which is confirmed in iFixit's teardown. Rather than using two 128GB NAND storage chips...
Apple today released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, the sixth major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 15 operating systems that were initially released in September 2021. iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 come around two months after the launch of iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5.
The iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates can be downloaded for free and the software is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the...
Top Rated Comments
Lovely simple architecture.