Apple Releases tvOS 15.6 for Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K With Performance Improvements
Apple today released tvOS 15.6, the sixth major update to the tvOS operating system that first launched in September 2021. tvOS 15.6 comes more than two months after the release of tvOS 15.5.
tvOS 15.6 can be downloaded over the air on the Apple TV through the Settings app by going to System > Software Update. Apple TV owners who have automatic software updates enabled will be upgraded to tvOS 15.6 automatically.
Apple's tvOS updates are typically minor in scale, focusing on bug fixes, performance updates, and small tweaks rather than major outward-facing changes. There were no new features discovered in tvOS 15.6 during the beta testing process.
Apple's release notes say tvOS 15.6 includes "general performance and stability improvements."
Top Rated Comments
This tells the Apple TV to send the signal to your TV at the rate it is encoded at. So for 24FPS movie content, it gets sent at 24FPS.
After doing this, 24FPS content got much smoother with zero stuttering.