Kuo: iPhone 14 Supply Issues Should Have Limited Impact on Mass Production

While some iPhone 14 components are facing supply chain issues, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes the issues will have a limited impact on upcoming mass production of iPhone 14 models, which are expected to be announced in September.



In a tweet, Kuo said other suppliers can help to make up for component shortages. For example, Kuo said Samsung Display and BOE can largely fill the initial supply gap caused by LG Display's issues with the appearance of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max display panels. Kuo also said it should not take much time for LG Display to address the issue.

All in all, Kuo's commentary is good news for iPhone 14 availability later this year. The lineup is expected to include the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.