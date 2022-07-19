Jailbreak for iOS 15 Close to Release, Claim Hackers

Hacker group The Odyssey Team has announced an upcoming jailbreak tool called "Cheyote" that will work with devices running iOS 15 for the first time.



Sharing the news on Reddit, one of the developers involved in the tool said the jailbreak itself is "making good progress" and should be rolled out to the jailbreaking community in the near future.

If the claims are true, that would mean some of Apple's latest devices like the iPhone 13 series and iPad mini 6 will be capable of being jailbroken for the first time, although there are still some limitations to do with OS versions.

According to the developers, the Cheyote tool will initially only work with iOS 15.0 to iOS 15.1.1, which was released in November last year. The group says they will continue to work to support versions up to iOS 15.4.1, but this is likely to take some time, since Apple has made the jailbreaking process a lot tougher in recent versions of its mobile operating system.

While jailbreaking removes restrictions and allows iOS device users to modify the software and side-load apps, it is a violation of Apple's End User License Agreement that every iOS user agrees to. While not illegal in the United States, due to an exemption in the Digital Millenium Copyright Act, jailbreaking also technically voids a device's warranty coverage.

Apple's cat-and-mouse game with the jailbreaking community has been ongoing for over a decade, with advancements in iOS security and added customization built into Apple's software having decreased interest in jailbreaking in recent years.