Jailbreak for iOS 15 Close to Release, Claim Hackers

by

Hacker group The Odyssey Team has announced an upcoming jailbreak tool called "Cheyote" that will work with devices running iOS 15 for the first time.

ios 15 jailbreak tool
Sharing the news on Reddit, one of the developers involved in the tool said the jailbreak itself is "making good progress" and should be rolled out to the jailbreaking community in the near future.

If the claims are true, that would mean some of Apple's latest devices like the iPhone 13 series and iPad mini 6 will be capable of being jailbroken for the first time, although there are still some limitations to do with OS versions.

According to the developers, the Cheyote tool will initially only work with iOS 15.0 to iOS 15.1.1, which was released in November last year. The group says they will continue to work to support versions up to iOS 15.4.1, but this is likely to take some time, since Apple has made the jailbreaking process a lot tougher in recent versions of its mobile operating system.


While jailbreaking removes restrictions and allows iOS device users to modify the software and side-load apps, it is a violation of Apple's End User License Agreement that every iOS user agrees to. While not illegal in the United States, due to an exemption in the Digital Millenium Copyright Act, jailbreaking also technically voids a device's warranty coverage.

Apple's cat-and-mouse game with the jailbreaking community has been ongoing for over a decade, with advancements in iOS security and added customization built into Apple's software having decreased interest in jailbreaking in recent years.

Tag: Jailbreak

Top Rated Comments

garnerx Avatar
garnerx
2 hours ago at 04:44 am
In the third panel, what on earth does the ‘set nonce’ button do?

I’m in England, I think that word has a very different meaning here…
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
matt_and_187_like_this Avatar
matt_and_187_like_this
1 hour ago at 05:15 am
Jailbreak. Wow, that's a word I haven't heard in years.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
skillwill Avatar
skillwill
52 minutes ago at 05:23 am
People still jailbreak?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Scotty2Hotty Avatar
Scotty2Hotty
1 hour ago at 04:51 am

In the third panel, what on earth does the ‘set nonce’ button do?

I’m in England, I think that word has a very different meaning here…
We've heard this before in the JB community. A Nonce ("Number-used-ONCE") is a randomly-generated number that is used to randomize the signed hash blobs (SHSH blobs) that Apple uses to sign firmwares.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thadoggfather Avatar
thadoggfather
1 hour ago at 04:54 am
Obligatory “people still JB?” Post

Because it doesn’t work for you , means it must not work for anyone
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alpi123 Avatar
alpi123
1 hour ago at 05:10 am
The JB community is slowly but surely dying. Even after the iOS 15 JB release, the majority of tweaks will be left unsupported due to how few developers are now in the community.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

