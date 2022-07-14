Apple Releases Safari Technology Preview 149 With Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements
Apple today released a new update for Safari Technology Preview, the experimental browser Apple first introduced in March 2016. Apple designed the Safari Technology Preview to test features that may be introduced into future release versions of Safari.
Safari Technology Preview release 149 includes bug fixes and performance improvements for Web Inspector, Media, CSS, CSS Container Queries, Rendering, JavaScript, Screen Sharing, Web Animations, WebAuthn, Navigation Preload, Web API, and Security.
The current Safari Technology Preview release is built on the Safari 16 update and it includes support for feature coming in macOS Ventura such as Live Text, Passkeys, Web Extension improvements, and more.
The new build of Safari Technology Preview is compatible with machines running macOS 13 Ventura, unlike prior versions of Safari Technology Preview, but it no longer works with macOS Big Sur.
The Safari Technology Preview update is available through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences to anyone who has downloaded the browser. Full release notes for the update are available on the Safari Technology Preview website.
Apple's aim with Safari Technology Preview is to gather feedback from developers and users on its browser development process. Safari Technology Preview can run side-by-side with the existing Safari browser and while designed for developers, it does not require a developer account to download.
Popular Stories
Since former Apple design chief Jony Ive left Apple in 2019, he has continued to work for the company as a consultant through his LoveFrom design firm, but the partnership between Apple and Ive is now over, according to The New York Times.
Apple and Ive have agreed to stop working together, ending a more than 30-year relationship. Ive has been responsible for some of Apple's biggest...
Given that many customers upgrade their iPhones every two to three years nowadays, there are still plenty of iPhone 12 Pro owners who might be interested in upgrading to the iPhone 14 Pro later this year. While year-over-year iPhone updates are often incremental, the new features begin to stack up after two generations.
As a refresher, we've put together a list of new features and changes to ...
Massive sales have hit the latest Apple Watches for Prime Day in 2022, with the lowest prices available across nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 7.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Note that we're focusing on the Aluminum versions ...
Apple has released the first public beta of iOS 16, allowing anyone with an iPhone 8 or newer to test out the software update for free. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to edit or unsend iMessages.
To get the iOS 16 public beta, sign up for the free Apple Beta Software Program directly on your iPhone. Given that iOS 16 is still in ...
Apple today seeded the first betas of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to public beta testers, opening up the iOS 16 beta testing process to the general public for the first time since the Worldwide Developers Conference. Developers have already had three betas, and the first public beta coincides with the third developer beta.
Public beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program can...
YouTube today announced that it has begun rolling out picture-in-picture support for all iOS users in the United States, allowing iPhone and iPad owners to close the YouTube app when watching a video and continue to view the content in a small pop-up window while doing other things on their devices.
Picture-in-picture support has previously available to YouTube premium subscribers in the...
Top Rated Comments