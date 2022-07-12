Amazon Prime Day: Rock-Bottom Prices Hit Nearly Every Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Model
Massive sales have hit the latest Apple Watches for Prime Day in 2022, with the lowest prices available across nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 7.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Note that we're focusing on the Aluminum versions of the Apple Watch SE and Series 7 in this article, but you'll also find a few deals on higher-end options as well.
Check out our article on The Best Apple Deals for Amazon Prime Day to stay up to date with this summer's big shopping event.
Apple Watch SE - $60 Off
Deals are particularly abundant for the Apple Watch SE, with all but a few models seeing record low deals today. You'll find $60 off across the board for every model of the Apple Watch SE.
40mm GPS
- Gold Aluminum with Starlight Sport Band - $219.00, down from $279.00
- Silver Aluminum with Abyss Blue Sport Band - $219.00, down from $279.00
- Space Gray Aluminum with Midnight Sport Band - $219.00, down from $279.00
44mm GPS
- Gold Aluminum with Starlight Sport Band - $249.00, down from $309.00
- Silver Aluminum with Abyss Blue Sport Band - $249.00, down from $309.00
- Space Gray Aluminum with Midnight Sport Band - $249.00, down from $309.00
44mm Cellular
- Silver Aluminum with Abyss Blue Sport Band - $299.00, down from $359.00
- Space Gray Aluminum with Midnight Sport Band - $299.00, down from $359.00
Apple Watch Series 7 - $120 Off
Similar to the Apple Watch SE, we're seeing huge discounts on the Series 7 lineup today. Amazon has discounted these Apple Watch models by $120, with numerous reaching all-time low prices because of these Prime Day deals.
41mm GPS
- (Product)Red with (Product)Red Sport Band - $279.00, down from $399.00
- Green with Clover Sport Band - $279.00, down from $399.00
- Midnight with Midnight Sport Band - $279.00, down from $399.00
- Blue with Abyss Blue Sport Band - $279.00, down from $399.00
- Starlight with Starlight Sport Band - $279.00, down from $399.00
41mm Cellular
- Green with Clover Sport Band - $379.00, down from $499.00
- Midnight with Midnight Sport Band - $379.00, down from $499.00
45mm GPS
- (Product)Red with (Product)Red Sport Band - $309.00, down from $429.00
- Green with Clover Sport Band - $309.00, down from $429.00
- Midnight with Midnight Sport Band - $309.00, down from $429.00
- Blue with Abyss Blue Sport Band - $309.00, down from $429.00
- Starlight with Starlight Sport Band - $309.00, down from $429.00
45mm Cellular
- (Product)Red with (Product)Red Sport Band - $409.00, down from $529.00
- Green with Clover Sport Band - $409.00, down from $529.00
- Midnight with Midnight Sport Band - $409.00, down from $529.00
- Blue with Abyss Blue Sport Band - $409.00, down from $529.00
- Starlight with Starlight Sport Band - $409.00, down from $529.00
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.