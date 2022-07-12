Amazon Prime Day: Rock-Bottom Prices Hit Nearly Every Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Model

Massive sales have hit the latest Apple Watches for Prime Day in 2022, with the lowest prices available across nearly every model of the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 7.

Note that we're focusing on the Aluminum versions of the Apple Watch SE and Series 7 in this article, but you'll also find a few deals on higher-end options as well.

Apple Watch SE - $60 Off

Deals are particularly abundant for the Apple Watch SE, with all but a few models seeing record low deals today. You'll find $60 off across the board for every model of the Apple Watch SE.

40mm GPS

44mm GPS

44mm Cellular

Apple Watch Series 7 - $120 Off

Similar to the Apple Watch SE, we're seeing huge discounts on the Series 7 lineup today. Amazon has discounted these Apple Watch models by $120, with numerous reaching all-time low prices because of these Prime Day deals.

41mm GPS

41mm Cellular

45mm GPS

45mm Cellular

