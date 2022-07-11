Twitter Rolling Out 'Unmentioning' for Leaving Conversations
Twitter today announced that it is rolling out a new feature called Unmentioning, which is designed to allow Twitter users to remove themselves from conversations they do not want to participate in or be notified about.
Twitter users who have been @mentioned in a conversation can now go to their Mentions tab and select the "Leave this conversation" option from any conversation they've been mentioned in, or select the three dots in the top corner of any tweet with a mention. Leaving a conversation will untag their username, stop all future mentions, and put a stop to notifications.
Those who use the unmention feature will have their username untagged from the original tweet and replies, and people will not be able to mention their username again in the conversation.
Twitter says that no one will receive notifications when someone leaves a conversation, but usernames will be displayed differently. Once a conversation is left, there is no way to rejoin or undo the unmention action.
Unmentioning is available in the latest version of the Twitter app for iOS devices, and it is rolling out to all Twitter users starting today.
