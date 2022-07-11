First M2 MacBook Air Orders Begin Shipping Out to Customers Ahead of July 15 Launch

The M2 MacBook Air is set to launch on Friday, July 15, and the first orders placed last week have now started shipping out to customers ahead of the machine's debut date. Apple is already sending out shipment notifications to some customers who are expecting a July 15 delivery.



Many customers who purchased a ‌MacBook Air‌ may still be seeing the "Order in Progress" status, but the new devices are on the move. If you're in the United States and haven't gotten an official shipping notice from Apple, you may be able to use UPS My Choice or track by reference number to track your upcoming delivery.

‌MacBook Air‌ models are shipping to customers directly from China, and orders have essentially sold out. There are no ‌MacBook Air‌ configurations that are available to purchase from Apple's website for a Friday delivery, and most configurations are shipping out in late July and beyond.

For those who were not able to place an order, Apple retail stores will likely have some stock configurations available on launch day, though supplies are expected to be limited.

The ‌M2‌ ‌MacBook Air‌ is priced starting at $1,199, and along with an ‌M2‌ chip, it features a thinner, lighter body, new color options, a larger display, MagSafe charging, and more.

Those awaiting a new ‌MacBook Air‌ this Friday can join our MacBook Air order thread, where MacRumors readers are discussing their orders and shipment dates.