Apple's Mac Shipments Grew in Q2 2022 Amid Continued Worldwide PC Shipment Decline

Apple's worldwide Mac shipments were up in the second quarter of 2022, according to new PC shipping estimates shared today by Gartner. Apple shipped an estimated 6.4 million Macs during the quarter, up from 5.8 million in the year-ago quarter, marking 9.3 percent year-over-year growth.

gartner 2Q22 global

Gartner's Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 2Q22 (Thousands of Units)

Apple continued to be the number four vendor during the quarter with 8.8 percent market share. Apple continued to trail behind Lenovo, HP, and Dell, with 17.9 million, 13.5 million, and 13.3 million shipments, respectively. Acer and ASUS trailed behind Apple with 5.1 million and 4.7 million PCs shipped, respectively.

Mac shipments were up despite severe supply constraints that saw some MacBook Pro models delayed for multiple weeks or even months, and Apple was the only vendor to see positive growth. All other PC vendors saw a decline in shipments during the quarter due to supply chain issues.

gartner 2Q22 trend

Apple's Market Share Trend: 1Q06-2Q22 (Gartner)

Overall, there were an estimated 72 million PCs shipped during the quarter, down from 82.4 million in the year-ago quarter, a decline of 12.6 percent. Gartner says that this is the sharpest decline the global PC market has seen in nine years.

In the United States, Apple shipped an estimated 3.1 million Macs in Q2 2022, up 19.5 percent from the 2.6 million it shipped in the first quarter of 2021. Dell, HP, and Lenovo beat out Apple in terms of shipments, selling 5.6, 4.6, and 3.4 million PCs, respectively.

gartner 2Q22 us

Gartner's Preliminary U.S. PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 2Q22 (Thousands of Units)

IDC released its own shipping estimates this morning, painting a more grim picture of Apple's Mac sales during the quarter. According to IDC, Apple shipped just 4.8 million Macs in Q2 2022, marking a year-over-year decline of 22.5 percent. IDC believes that overall PC shipments were down a total of 15.3 percent during the quarter.

Data shared by Gartner and IDC is estimated and not necessarily reflective of Apple's actual sales, and the numbers tend to fluctuate quite a bit over time, which is why the estimates are so different. Estimated data used to be able to be confirmed when Apple provided quarterly earnings results with actual Mac sales information, but Apple no longer breaks out unit sales for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, making it impossible to determine exact sales numbers.

Top Rated Comments

Danfango Avatar
Danfango
39 minutes ago at 03:51 pm
Apple are shipping the only computers that don't stink at the moment.

Source: Knee deep in corporate Lenovo, HP and Dell kit at the moment and it's all trash.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rafterman Avatar
Rafterman
38 minutes ago at 03:53 pm
I prefer Macs myself, but 8 percent is not great. Macs are still a niche product.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
28 minutes ago at 04:03 pm

doesn't attempt to cook my genitals.
Some people may consider that a feature though when it does that. Not me, but some people.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Danfango Avatar
Danfango
29 minutes ago at 04:02 pm

I disagree. I have an HP gaming laptop with 8 core i7, 64GB RAM, GX 1070 graphics and 10TB of SD storage and its pretty good, as is a Surface Pro 8 I use. The HP is easy to upgrade RAM and two SD M.2 storage bays. Though my favorite is still my Intel Mac, also 64GB/8TB. That's why I am not anxious to get into M1 yet, too expensive to upgrade.
I've got a high end Dell with i7 and 64Gb RAM and an RTX graphics option. The damn thing is unusable. It sits there with the fans on flat out and the battery lasts 3 hours if you're lucky. And on top of that my absolute bottom end MBP 14" M1pro is actually faster at compilation workloads, the battery lasts 12 hours heavy use and it doesn't attempt to cook my genitals.

The high end Intel stuff is absolute garbage.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ilikewhey Avatar
ilikewhey
34 minutes ago at 03:57 pm
not surprised, hard to find wintel appealing when the base m1 is more than good enough for 99% of folks out there. only folks getting shafted are ones like my brother who needs a x86 processing cause their field related application doesn't support arm architecture.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
djcerla Avatar
djcerla
33 minutes ago at 03:57 pm
40 yesrs later, the Mac just got started.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
