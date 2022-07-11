Amazon Prime Day: 10.2-Inch iPad Drops to All-Time Low Price of $299 ($30 Off)
In another early Prime Day discount, we're tracking the return of an all-time low price on Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, available for $299.00, down from $329.00. This sale is only on the Space Gray color option.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is the best deal we've ever tracked on the 10.2-inch 2021 iPad, and it's been months since we saw this price. As with all Prime Day deals, this sale isn't expected to last long, so head to Amazon soon if you're interested.
If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.
Popular Stories
An early benchmark result for the new MacBook Air has surfaced, providing a closer look at the M2 chip's performance in the notebook.
In a Geekbench 5 result spotted by "Mr. Macintosh" on Twitter, the MacBook Air with the M2 chip and 16GB of unified memory achieved a single-core score of 1,899 and a multi-core score of 8,965. These scores are approximately the same as those achieved by the...
Apple today made its USB-C to MagSafe 3 charging cable available to purchase separately in three new colors matching the MacBook Air, including space gray, midnight, and starlight, with pricing set at $49. Until now, the cable was only sold in silver.
Apple already includes a color-matched MagSafe 3 charging cable in the box with the new MacBook Air, but now the cable can be ordered...
Canadian carrier Rogers experienced a massive nationwide outage lasting over 16 hours on Friday, July 8, 2022. Due to the downtime, Rogers customers were unable to make phone calls or use cellular data, and Rogers internet and TV were also down.
Rogers has since resolved the network issues. A timeline recapping the situation follows.
In a statement shared on Friday morning, Rogers...
Images of cases for the entire iPhone 14 lineup were today shared, reinforcing expectations about the design refinements coming to this year's new iPhone models.
The images, shared on Weibo and highlighted by "DuanRui" on Twitter, depict ultra-slim third-party cases for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Although one of the devices is...
Apple's new MacBook Air with the M2 chip is now available to order on Apple's online store. Deliveries to customers and in-store availability will begin Friday, July 15.
Announced in June at WWDC, the new updated and redesigned MacBook Air features the biggest design overhaul to the MacBook Air line since 2010, and is the first to feature the M2 chip.
The new model features a slightly...
Apple on Friday opened pre-orders for the new MacBook Air with M2 chip through its website and the Apple Store app, and delivery estimates have already slipped for all configurations and color combinations in the United States.
Shipping estimates for all MacBook Air configurations have slipped to July 26 or later, with some custom configurations with upgraded specs shipping as late as...