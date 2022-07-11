Amazon Prime Day: 10.2-Inch iPad Drops to All-Time Low Price of $299 ($30 Off)

In another early Prime Day discount, we're tracking the return of an all-time low price on Apple's 64GB Wi-Fi iPad, available for $299.00, down from $329.00. This sale is only on the Space Gray color option.

This is the best deal we've ever tracked on the 10.2-inch 2021 iPad, and it's been months since we saw this price. As with all Prime Day deals, this sale isn't expected to last long, so head to Amazon soon if you're interested.

