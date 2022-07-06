Deals: Take Up to $250 Off Apple's 14-Inch and 16-Inch MacBook Pros on Amazon

Amazon has introduced a few markdowns on Apple's 2021 MacBook Pro family this week, including an all-time low price on the 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



14-inch MacBook Pro

Starting with the 14-inch MacBook Pro, you can get the 8-Core M1 Pro/512GB model for $1,799.00 in Silver, down from $1,999.00. This is a solid second-best price on the 14-inch MacBook Pro, and there's a slight shipping delay with estimated delivery of around July 22.

For a higher-end model, the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB 14-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,299.00, down from $2,499.00. This is another second-best price on the MacBook Pro, and stock is available in both colors at this price.



16-inch MacBook Pro

For the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro, we're tracking an all-time low price on the 10-Core M1 Pro/1TB model, priced at $2,449.00, down from $2,699.00. At $250 off, this is the best price you'll find online for this version of the 2021 16-inch MacBook Pro.

On the lower end, the 10-Core M1 Pro/512GB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,299.00, down from $2,499.00. This one is available in both colors, with Silver running low on stock as of writing.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.