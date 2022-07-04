New Apple Music Student Subscribers Eligible for Free Beats Flex Earphones

New Apple Music Student Plan subscribers can now receive a free pair of Beats Flex earphones worth $69.99.



The offer, first spotted by Michael Burkhardt on Twitter, has been available since June 22 and allows first-time ‌Apple Music‌ Student Plan subscribers to order a pair of Beats Flex earphones for free after paying for the first month's subscription.

After 30 days of the subscription, eligible students will receive an email from Apple with instructions to order the Beats Flex earphones for free. Subscribers may be given the option to redeem earphones in a color of their choice, but Apple may also send whatever is available depending on stock levels.

The Beats Flex offer is only available in the United States and the United Kingdom, cannot be combined with other ‌Apple Music‌ offers, and cannot be used by anyone who has previously subscribed to ‌Apple Music‌. The offer is available for a "limited time" with no further details on when it may end. See Apple's terms and conditions for more information.