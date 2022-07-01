Steve Jobs to Be Posthumously Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom

by

Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs is to be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the White House today announced.

steve jobs holding iphone 4
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the United States' highest civilian honor, presented to individuals "who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors."

President Biden has long said that America can be defined by one word: possibilities. These seventeen Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation – hard work, perseverance, and faith. They have overcome significant obstacles to achieve impressive accomplishments in the arts and sciences, dedicated their lives to advocating for the most vulnerable among us, and acted with bravery to drive change in their communities – and across the world – while blazing trails for generations to come.

[...]

Steve Jobs (d. 2011) was the co-founder, chief executive, and chair of Apple, Inc., CEO of Pixar and held a leading role at the Walt Disney Company. His vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries.

The presidential honor for Jobs comes alongside sixteen other recipients, including Simone Biles, Sister Simone Campbell, Julieta García, Gabrielle Giffords, Fred Gray, Father Alexander Karloutsos, Khizr Khan, Sandra Lindsay, John McCain (posthumous), Diane Nash, Megan Rapinoe, Alan Simpson, Richard Trumka (posthumous), Wilma Vaught, Denzel Washington, and Raúl Yzaguirre. The awards will be presented at the White House on Thursday, July 7.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Top Rated Comments

macsorcery Avatar
macsorcery
30 minutes ago at 08:45 am
didn't he steal money from Woz? If not, his leaving Tim Cook in charge should disqualify him.
Score: 5 Votes
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
31 minutes ago at 08:45 am

I'm sorry but does he really deserve this? I feel like we've learned from the various books and movies that he was a visionary, sure, but he wasn't actually the best person...
"who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity"

As defined, I think so. Unless he needed to hit everything item. But if that's the requirement then no one could. It seems the award is not limited to being "the best person" morally or socially.
Score: 4 Votes
deannnnn Avatar
deannnnn
33 minutes ago at 08:42 am
I'm sorry but does he really deserve this? I feel like we've learned from the various books and movies that he was a visionary, sure, but he wasn't actually the best person...
Score: 3 Votes
jsalda Avatar
jsalda
29 minutes ago at 08:46 am
As much as I love Apple and the things Steve strived for, not sure how I feel about this one. I feel these types of honors should go to people who have contributed to the good of humanity, it is arguable whether all this tech that we are surrounded by is actually for the good of humanity. Does it make life easier? To a point, but it also can make life, particularly societal values, more difficult.
Score: 3 Votes
BradWI Avatar
BradWI
26 minutes ago at 08:50 am
Considering the last clown gave one to Rush Limbaugh, Jim Jordan and Devin Nunes, giving one to Jobs is fine.
Score: 3 Votes
djcerla Avatar
djcerla
25 minutes ago at 08:50 am

Awarding medals to dead people
Never happened in the history of mankind uh?
Score: 2 Votes
