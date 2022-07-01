4th of July Apple Deals: Save on MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, Accessories, and More

Monday is Independence Day in the U.S., and stores and online retailers nationwide are celebrating with deals on a wide variety of products. Of particular note for Apple fans, Amazon has several good deals on Apple products, while third-party accessories are also on sale at various retailers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon Deals on Apple Products

Third-Party Accessories