4th of July Apple Deals: Save on MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, Accessories, and More
Monday is Independence Day in the U.S., and stores and online retailers nationwide are celebrating with deals on a wide variety of products. Of particular note for Apple fans, Amazon has several good deals on Apple products, while third-party accessories are also on sale at various retailers.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Amazon Deals on Apple Products
- 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are currently $200 off at Amazon. These aren't quite the best prices we've ever seen on these models, but they're still excellent deals: 14-inch 8-core M1 Pro ($1799), 14-inch 10-core M1 Pro ($2299), 16-inch 10-core M1 Pro 512GB ($2299), 16-inch 10-core M1 Pro 1TB ($2499).
- AirPods Max in Space Gray are currently available for $429, their lowest price ever, but other colors are higher.
- Apple Watch Series 7 models in many colors are at their lowest prices ever with 41mm GPS models priced at $329 and 45mm GPS models priced at $359 (both $70 off). Cellular models are similarly $70 off in most colors with 41mm priced at $429 and 45mm priced at $459, although the 45mm Midnight model is even cheaper at just $436.
- 256GB Wi-Fi models of the regular iPad are currently available for $429, a discount of $50.
Third-Party Accessories
- Belkin is offering 15% off select chargers and earbuds with discount code 4JULY2022.
- Sonos is offering 15%–40% off a variety of refurbished speakers. All refurbished Sonos products come with the same one-year warranty as brand-new units and come in "pristine" packaging with all manuals and accessories.
- Brydge is currently running a sale on several models of iPad keyboards, MacBook docks, cases, cables, and more, including extra deep discounts on open-box units.
- Satechi is running a summer sale with discounts on several USB-C hubs chargers, and more.
- Twelve South has discounted a broad array of its Apple-focused accessories including stands, BookBook cases, AirFly, and more.
- eBay is offering an extra 20% off a variety of tech, home, and other products with discount code JULYSAVINGS (max discount $250).
- Hyper is taking 20% off select USB-C hubs, battery packs, and more with discount code JULY2022, while other products are up to 50% off.
- Anker has a "Power Deals" promotion going on right now that offers up to 30% off of various chargers, power strips, cables, and more. Many of the deals are also available through Amazon.
Top Rated Comments