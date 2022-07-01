4th of July Apple Deals: Save on MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, Accessories, and More

by

Monday is Independence Day in the U.S., and stores and online retailers nationwide are celebrating with deals on a wide variety of products. Of particular note for Apple fans, Amazon has several good deals on Apple products, while third-party accessories are also on sale at various retailers.

fourth of july 2020 2Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon Deals on Apple Products

Third-Party Accessories

  • Belkin is offering 15% off select chargers and earbuds with discount code 4JULY2022.
  • Sonos is offering 15%–40% off a variety of refurbished speakers. All refurbished Sonos products come with the same one-year warranty as brand-new units and come in "pristine" packaging with all manuals and accessories.
  • Brydge is currently running a sale on several models of iPad keyboards, MacBook docks, cases, cables, and more, including extra deep discounts on open-box units.
  • Satechi is running a summer sale with discounts on several USB-C hubs chargers, and more.
  • Twelve South has discounted a broad array of its Apple-focused accessories including stands, BookBook cases, AirFly, and more.
  • eBay is offering an extra 20% off a variety of tech, home, and other products with discount code JULYSAVINGS (max discount $250).
  • Hyper is taking 20% off select USB-C hubs, battery packs, and more with discount code JULY2022, while other products are up to 50% off.
  • Anker has a "Power Deals" promotion going on right now that offers up to 30% off of various chargers, power strips, cables, and more. Many of the deals are also available through Amazon.
