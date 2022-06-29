Brazil Latest Country to Consider Forcing Apple to Adopt USB-C for iPhones

Brazil has become the latest country to propose mandating Apple to move away from the Lightning connector on the iPhone and switch to USB-C.

iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature
As reported by Tecnoblog (via 9to5Mac), Anatel, which serves as Brazil's consumer authority body, has opened a new proposal that would require all smartphones in the country to adopt USB-C. Like proposals in the US and the EU, Anatel says that devices that charge entirely wirelessly will not need to follow through with adopting USB-C.

Anatel says that moving to USB-C will offer "greater convenience for consumers" and could reduce global electronic waste.

Apple has been facing increased pressure from governments and agencies worldwide to move the iPhone to USB-C after more than a decade of the Lightning port. Following pressure, sources such as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Ming Chi-Kuo have confirmed the company is testing an iPhone with a USB-C port.

While the iPhone 14 is approaching, reports suggest a USB-C iPhone won't debut until at least 2023 with the iPhone 15. There have long been rumors of Apple moving to USB-C for the iPhone, but with legislation in Europe gaining traction, it seems more likely it could take place soon.

Legislation in Europe would go further than forcing USB-C on iPhone and would also require all of Apple's products, including all iPad models and AirPods, to move to USB-C. If the legislation goes through, Apple would either need to ship special USB-C ‌iPhone‌ models in Europe or make the swap to USB-C worldwide. The proposed mandate in Brazil would take effect starting July 1, 2024, if approved.

MajorFubar
MajorFubar
1 hour ago at 01:31 am
Go Brazil. Sometimes, just sometimes, we need the governments of the world to legally enforce common sense when stubborn mfrs like Apple refuse to do it voluntarily.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ostagazuzulum
Ostagazuzulum
52 minutes ago at 01:38 am
Personally I’d like to see all these legislations eventually include retirement of USB 2.0/3.0 B, 2.0/3.0 Mini B, 2.0/3.0 Micro B, for all new devices if at all possible. And eventually USB A. Someone can explain to me why all these other variants would still be needed for new devices in the future.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nick9191
nick9191
51 minutes ago at 01:40 am
How do you come up with a new standard with this model? If the USB standard falls down over time and isn’t able to meet the needs of its users? Not defending Apple as exactly the same thing has happened to Lightning, but how would you define a new standard if various Governments define USB as the only port that can be used?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
boak
boak
13 minutes ago at 02:18 am

We need a common standard on USB-C cable identification (supported protocol, bandwidth, power...). I really like the cable mechanics but we need this identification.
This. I can't tell whether a USB-C cable is USB 3 or Thunderbolt 4, nor capable of 100W or 20W charging.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
boak
boak
49 minutes ago at 01:42 am
If USB-C is not sufficient to implement some kind of new tech then what? All companies have to agree to another common standard first before that tech can be brought to market?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
manwithashoe
manwithashoe
47 minutes ago at 01:43 am
Sounds like everyone caught wind of an upcoming change and decided to say it was their idea..
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
