Deals: Get the 64GB Apple TV 4K for All-Time Low Price of $149.99 ($49 Off)

Amazon today has the 64GB Apple TV 4K for $149.99, down from $199.00. This price drop disappeared over the past few days after first emerging last week, but it's now back in stock on Amazon. Only the 64GB model is on sale this time.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

At $49 off, this remains the best discount we've ever tracked for the 2021 64GB Apple TV 4K, and at this time no other retailer is matching the sale. As of writing, the Apple TV 4K is estimated to arrive between June 23-26 for most locations in the United States.

This is the version of the Apple TV 4K that Apple updated in 2021 with the A12 Bionic processor and an all-new Siri Remote. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.