3D Printable Stand Lets You Try Continuity Camera With iOS 16 and macOS Ventura Right Now

by

Apple at the Worldwide Developers Conference introduced a new macOS Ventura feature called Continuity Camera, which is designed to allow you to use an iPhone XR or later as the webcam for your Mac.

continuity camera
Continuity Camera is meant to be used with a mount that attaches the ‌iPhone‌ to the Mac's display in the right spot for all of the features to work correctly. Apple is planning to partner with companies like Belkin to create accessories for Continuity Camera, but these won't be coming out until closer to the fall, so at the time being, there's no official mounting solution.

If you want to try Continuity Camera as it's meant to be used and you have a 3D printer, Jonathan Wight has created some mount patterns for the MacBook Pro and the iMac Pro. You can print out one of the mounts and attach it to the Mac to hold the ‌iPhone‌ in place.


Continuity Camera works in wired or wireless mode with the Mac, and it is designed to start up automatically when you activate an app that uses the webcam on the Mac. It uses the rear camera of the ‌iPhone‌ for the best possible picture quality, and there are several useful features.

Portrait Mode blurs the background behind you, while Center Stage uses the Ultra Wide camera to keep you centered in the frame even as you move around the room. Studio Light dims the background and illuminates the face to replace external lighting, making it ideal for backlit scenes, and Desk View uses the Ultra Wide camera to show what's on your desk during a video call.

Continuity Camera is available to developers at the current time as part of ‌macOS Ventura‌, with Apple planning to make a public beta available in July. We'll likely see third-party stand options popping up on sites like Amazon any day now, but for now, the 3D printed options are great for those who have access to a 3D printer.

Mr. Brightsider
Mr. Brightsider
38 minutes ago at 01:08 pm
Works too with duct tape.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarlJ
CarlJ
21 minutes ago at 01:25 pm

Unluckily I don't have a 3-D printer...
No problem, just print one with a 3-D printer.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?
TheYayAreaLiving ?
38 minutes ago at 01:07 pm
Dang, It's probably a whole lot cheaper too to make this on a 3D-printer.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Born2Run
Born2Run
33 minutes ago at 01:13 pm
"Seems risky to be attaching a weight to an expensive MacBook display."

Wow, seconds too late.... I shouldn't have used that many dots!!! ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dogolaca
dogolaca
24 minutes ago at 01:21 pm
As a Mac mini user, I am eager to use Continuity Camera when macOS Ventura is released. Would be nice to have a generic phone mount to use on a third-party monitor.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarlJ
CarlJ
15 minutes ago at 01:30 pm

Really, no such stands are currently available to purchase?
It's been a bit over a week since anyone knew there was a need to do this, and thus that there was a market for such a device, and it takes some time to produce the molds to cast these out of plastic (you want to injection mold them because that's cheap per-unit, but the required molds are expensive).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
