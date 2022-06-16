3D Printable Stand Lets You Try Continuity Camera With iOS 16 and macOS Ventura Right Now

Apple at the Worldwide Developers Conference introduced a new macOS Ventura feature called Continuity Camera, which is designed to allow you to use an iPhone XR or later as the webcam for your Mac.



Continuity Camera is meant to be used with a mount that attaches the ‌iPhone‌ to the Mac's display in the right spot for all of the features to work correctly. Apple is planning to partner with companies like Belkin to create accessories for Continuity Camera, but these won't be coming out until closer to the fall, so at the time being, there's no official mounting solution.

If you want to try Continuity Camera as it's meant to be used and you have a 3D printer, Jonathan Wight has created some mount patterns for the MacBook Pro and the iMac Pro. You can print out one of the mounts and attach it to the Mac to hold the ‌iPhone‌ in place.

Designed and printed a Continuity Camera mount for my iMac Pro. Will modify it for a MacBookPro tomorrow 3D print files: https://t.co/WvvWfmvO3E

Github repo: https://t.co/ZckfVPO6pu No need to wait for Belkin or whoever is making the actual 3rd party mount. pic.twitter.com/vuOoAZlSUc — Jonathan Wight (@schwa) June 14, 2022

Continuity Camera works in wired or wireless mode with the Mac, and it is designed to start up automatically when you activate an app that uses the webcam on the Mac. It uses the rear camera of the ‌iPhone‌ for the best possible picture quality, and there are several useful features.

Portrait Mode blurs the background behind you, while Center Stage uses the Ultra Wide camera to keep you centered in the frame even as you move around the room. Studio Light dims the background and illuminates the face to replace external lighting, making it ideal for backlit scenes, and Desk View uses the Ultra Wide camera to show what's on your desk during a video call.

Continuity Camera is available to developers at the current time as part of ‌macOS Ventura‌, with Apple planning to make a public beta available in July. We'll likely see third-party stand options popping up on sites like Amazon any day now, but for now, the 3D printed options are great for those who have access to a 3D printer.