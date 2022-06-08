Deals: Get Apple's M1 Mac Mini for Record Low Price of $569.99 ($129 Off)

by

Last month we tracked an all-time low price on Apple's M1 Mac mini, and that deal has now returned on Amazon. You can get the 256GB M1 Mac mini for $569.99, down from $699.00. You won't see this deal price until you add the Mac mini to your cart and an automatic coupon worth $99.01 is applied to the order.

This deal remains the best price we've ever tracked for the M1 Mac mini. The Mac mini is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, with delivery as soon as June 10 - 13 for most places in the United States.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

$129 OFF
M1 Mac mini (256GB SSD) for $569.99

The M1 Mac mini was introduced in November 2020, and is the first Mac mini to include Apple's M1 chip. The M1 in the Mac mini has an 8-core CPU with four high-efficiency cores and four high-performance cores along with an integrated GPU that has 8 cores.

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

4jasontv Avatar
4jasontv
1 hour ago at 08:00 am
If no one buys this maybe they will stop making 8GB base models.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Weaselboy Avatar
Weaselboy
1 hour ago at 08:08 am

How much storage is left on the 256 gb model after the operating system?
A standard OS along with the default included apps takes about 20GB total, so you should have around 230GB left.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Act3 Avatar
Act3
1 hour ago at 08:12 am

A standard OS along with the default included apps takes about 20GB total, so you should have around 230GB left.
thank you. Considering one of these but part of me wants to wait until fall to see if new model comes out.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Danfango Avatar
Danfango
58 minutes ago at 08:17 am

thank you. Considering one of these but part of me wants to wait until fall to see if new model comes out.
You can dangle another disk off one of the thunderbolt or USB ports if you need it. That’s considerably less of a problem than doing it with a MacBook.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Juicy Box Avatar
Juicy Box
52 minutes ago at 08:24 am
Even at 1.5 years old, the M1 is an amazing device for the price. This deal just makes it even more worth it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mick-Mac Avatar
Mick-Mac
36 minutes ago at 08:39 am
The 8GB RAM version of this machine is a total non-starter for me. Where are the deals on the 16GB version?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
