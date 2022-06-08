Deals: Get Apple's M1 Mac Mini for Record Low Price of $569.99 ($129 Off)
Last month we tracked an all-time low price on Apple's M1 Mac mini, and that deal has now returned on Amazon. You can get the 256GB M1 Mac mini for $569.99, down from $699.00. You won't see this deal price until you add the Mac mini to your cart and an automatic coupon worth $99.01 is applied to the order.
This deal remains the best price we've ever tracked for the M1 Mac mini. The Mac mini is shipped and sold directly by Amazon, with delivery as soon as June 10 - 13 for most places in the United States.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
The M1 Mac mini was introduced in November 2020, and is the first Mac mini to include Apple's M1 chip. The M1 in the Mac mini has an 8-core CPU with four high-efficiency cores and four high-performance cores along with an integrated GPU that has 8 cores.
