Gamevice Launches iPad Gaming Controller

Gamevice today announced the launch of a new gaming controller that's designed for the iPad, with the controller joining the already available iOS version. The Gamevice controller fits around the ‌iPad‌, turning it into a handheld gaming console.



Gamevice says that the new ‌iPad‌ version of the controller is compatible with the 5th to 9th-generation ‌iPad‌, the iPad Air 2 and ‌iPad Air‌ 3, the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, and the 10.5-inch ‌iPad Pro‌. It is ideal for cloud gaming experiences through Xbox Game Pass, GeForce NOW, Apple Arcade, Stadia, and more. It also works with a newly updated version of the Gamevice Live app, which is meant to help players find controller-friendly games to play.

Alongside the ‌iPad‌ controller, Gamevice today introduced a new version of the iOS controller that is compatible with all current-generation iPhones and Android smartphones, including the entire iPhone 13 lineup.

The Gamevice for ‌iPad‌ is available from the Gamevice website for $100, and the new Gamevice for iOS is available for $80.