Memorial Day Deals: Shop the Weekend's Best Tech Accessory Sales From Twelve South, Satechi, Nomad, More

We're only a few days away from Memorial Day in the United States on Monday, May 30, and numerous retailers have opened up major discounts on Apple-related products as we head into the long weekend. Below you'll find markdowns from popular accessory companies like Nomad, Hyper, JBL, Casely, Belkin, Brydge, and more.

Twelve South

Everything on Twelve South's website is 20 percent off during its Memorial Day sale this weekend. This deal has been applied automatically, so you can shop sitewide on Twelve South and add an item to your cart to see the markdown.

Twelve South sells accessories that exclusively focus on Apple products, including ergonomic stands for the iMac, cases for the MacBook, folios for the iPhone, protective cases for the AirPods, and much more.



Satechi

Satechi's Memorial Day discount code MD15 is taking 15 percent off your order, while MD20 is taking 20 percent off if your order exceeds $100. These codes work sitewide on Satechi's website.

Satechi is known for its Apple-compatible charging accessories, including USB-C hubs, iPhone stands, Lightning cables, keyboards, and more.



Casely

Casely is offering 40 percent off sitewide this year for Memorial Day, when you use the code MDW40 at checkout.

Casely offers a wide range of colorful Apple-compatible accessories, including cases for iPhone and AirPods.



eBay

You can get 15 percent off select tech and home products on eBay right now, when you use the code MEMDAY150FF at checkout.

This code is only compatible at select eBay storefronts, mainly focusing on tech, home, fashion, and outdoor products. You'll have until May 30 to use the code as well.



Hyper

Hyper has 20 percent off select accessories this week with the code MEMO20 used at checkout.

Items in this sale include USB-C hubs, docks, battery packs, chargers, cables, and more.



JBL

JBL is taking up to 50 percent off Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and other audio products this week.

You won't need a coupon code for this sale, as each deal has been applied automatically.



Nomad

Nomad is offering $15 off any order that exceeds $50 with the code MEMORIAL15 and it works sitewide.

Additionally, Nomad began a new Outlet Sale this week offering up to 90 percent off accessories like Apple Watch Bands, Lightning cables, iPhone cases, and more. Nomad's Outlet Sale items are final sale once purchased.



