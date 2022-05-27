Memorial Day Deals: Shop the Weekend's Best Tech Accessory Sales From Twelve South, Satechi, Nomad, More

by

We're only a few days away from Memorial Day in the United States on Monday, May 30, and numerous retailers have opened up major discounts on Apple-related products as we head into the long weekend. Below you'll find markdowns from popular accessory companies like Nomad, Hyper, JBL, Casely, Belkin, Brydge, and more.

memorial day 2022 featureNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Twelve South

Everything on Twelve South's website is 20 percent off during its Memorial Day sale this weekend. This deal has been applied automatically, so you can shop sitewide on Twelve South and add an item to your cart to see the markdown.

twelve south memorial day

20% OFF
Twelve South Sitewide Sale

Twelve South sells accessories that exclusively focus on Apple products, including ergonomic stands for the iMac, cases for the MacBook, folios for the iPhone, protective cases for the AirPods, and much more.

Satechi

Satechi's Memorial Day discount code MD15 is taking 15 percent off your order, while MD20 is taking 20 percent off if your order exceeds $100. These codes work sitewide on Satechi's website.

satechi memorial day better

UP TO 20% OFF
Satechi Sitewide Sale

Satechi is known for its Apple-compatible charging accessories, including USB-C hubs, iPhone stands, Lightning cables, keyboards, and more.

Casely

Casely is offering 40 percent off sitewide this year for Memorial Day, when you use the code MDW40 at checkout.

casely memorial day

40% OFF
Casely Sitewide Sale

Casely offers a wide range of colorful Apple-compatible accessories, including cases for iPhone and AirPods.

eBay

You can get 15 percent off select tech and home products on eBay right now, when you use the code MEMDAY150FF at checkout.

ebay sale memorial day

15% OFF
eBay Tech Sale

This code is only compatible at select eBay storefronts, mainly focusing on tech, home, fashion, and outdoor products. You'll have until May 30 to use the code as well.

Hyper

Hyper has 20 percent off select accessories this week with the code MEMO20 used at checkout.

hyper memorial day

20% OFF
Hyper Charging Sale

Items in this sale include USB-C hubs, docks, battery packs, chargers, cables, and more.

JBL

JBL is taking up to 50 percent off Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and other audio products this week.

JBL memorial day 2

UP TO 50% OFF
JBL Audio Sale

You won't need a coupon code for this sale, as each deal has been applied automatically.

Nomad

Nomad is offering $15 off any order that exceeds $50 with the code MEMORIAL15 and it works sitewide.

memorial day nomad 2

$15 OFF
Nomad Memorial Day Sale

Additionally, Nomad began a new Outlet Sale this week offering up to 90 percent off accessories like Apple Watch Bands, Lightning cables, iPhone cases, and more. Nomad's Outlet Sale items are final sale once purchased.

Other Sales

  • Adorama - Save on photo gear, computers, video equipment, gaming accessories, and more.
  • Belkin - Save on charging accessories.
  • Brydge - Save on iPad keyboards and MacBook docks.
  • Moment - Use code #mobile to get 15 percent off mobile gear.
  • Newegg - Take up to 55 percent off computer gear.
  • OtterBox - Take 15 percent off Defender Series cases.
  • Tile - Save on Tile's Bluetooth trackers.
Related Roundup: Apple Deals

