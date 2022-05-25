Apple Releases HomePod Software 15.5.1 With Fix for Bug That Could Cause Music to Stop Playing

Apple today released a new 15.5.1 update for the HomePod and the HomePod mini, with the new software coming a week and a half after the launch of the 15.5 software for the HomePod.



According to Apple's release notes, the 15.5.1 HomePod update addresses an issue that could cause music to stop playing after a short time.

‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.