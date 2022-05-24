Used iPods Likely Not Worth Keeping as Collectors' Items Despite Uptick in Value After Discontinuation, Data Shows

After the last iPod touch was officially discontinued earlier this month, the entire range of iPod models have seen a slight uptick in value, but devices in used condition continue to experience heavy depreciation.



According to trade-in pricing data from over 40 U.S. independent tech resale companies gathered by SellCell, iPods have depreciated by 89 percent on average since their launch, ranging from 98 percent depreciation for some models from 2003, to 71 percent for seventh-generation iPod touch models.

As is to be expected for the last two iPods to be released, the sixth- and seventh-generation iPod touch models are still worth the most, especially in higher storage configurations. The 256GB seventh-generation iPod touch has the best resale value, with owners able to get around $100 for the device providing it is in good condition, while slightly older models with smaller storage configurations sell for just upwards of $60. Older iPod models from 2012 or earlier are worth just $28 on average, with the most valuable model being the 160GB seventh-generation iPod Classic at $61. These iPods have depreciated by around 90 percent owing to their age.

While the average resale value of iPods has remained fairly static over the past six months, there has been a marginal recovery in value of 2.9 percent since Apple's announcement that the final iPod was to be discontinued. Tracked iPod prices show an average depreciation rate of 86.3 percent on May 1, dropping to 83.4 percent on May 16. Most noticeably, the 16GB seventh-generation iPod Nano has seen value recovery of 13.4 since Apple's announcement earlier this month. There may be further improvement for some models over time.

Overall, the data suggests that despite their cult status, most used iPods will continue to depreciate over time. This means that now is likely a good time to sell a used iPod, especially amid heightened interest in the device that has led to some value recovery, and potential further gains in the coming weeks. iPods in new condition, and especially ones that are still sealed, are much more likely to appreciate as collectors' items in the future. The exact impact of Apple's decision to discontinue the iPod on used device resale value will become clearer in the coming months.