Used iPods Likely Not Worth Keeping as Collectors' Items Despite Uptick in Value After Discontinuation, Data Shows

by

After the last iPod touch was officially discontinued earlier this month, the entire range of iPod models have seen a slight uptick in value, but devices in used condition continue to experience heavy depreciation.

iPod Touch Background Feature
According to trade-in pricing data from over 40 U.S. independent tech resale companies gathered by SellCell, iPods have depreciated by 89 percent on average since their launch, ranging from 98 percent depreciation for some models from 2003, to 71 percent for seventh-generation iPod touch models.

As is to be expected for the last two iPods to be released, the sixth- and seventh-generation iPod touch models are still worth the most, especially in higher storage configurations. The 256GB seventh-generation iPod touch has the best resale value, with owners able to get around $100 for the device providing it is in good condition, while slightly older models with smaller storage configurations sell for just upwards of $60. Older iPod models from 2012 or earlier are worth just $28 on average, with the most valuable model being the 160GB seventh-generation iPod Classic at $61. These iPods have depreciated by around 90 percent owing to their age.

While the average resale value of iPods has remained fairly static over the past six months, there has been a marginal recovery in value of 2.9 percent since Apple's announcement that the final iPod was to be discontinued. Tracked iPod prices show an average depreciation rate of 86.3 percent on May 1, dropping to 83.4 percent on May 16. Most noticeably, the 16GB seventh-generation iPod Nano has seen value recovery of 13.4 since Apple's announcement earlier this month. There may be further improvement for some models over time.

Overall, the data suggests that despite their cult status, most used iPods will continue to depreciate over time. This means that now is likely a good time to sell a used iPod, especially amid heightened interest in the device that has led to some value recovery, and potential further gains in the coming weeks. iPods in new condition, and especially ones that are still sealed, are much more likely to appreciate as collectors' items in the future. The exact impact of Apple's decision to discontinue the iPod on used device resale value will become clearer in the coming months.

Tag: SellCell
Buyer's Guide: iPod Touch (Don't Buy)
Related Forum: iPod touch and iPod

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Purple Lineup Feature

Will the iPhone 14 Be a Disappointment?

Saturday May 21, 2022 9:00 am PDT by
With around four months to go before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup, the overwhelming majority of rumors related to the new devices so far have focused on the iPhone 14 Pro, rather than the standard iPhone 14 – leading to questions about how different the iPhone 14 will actually be from its predecessor, the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected...
Read Full Article372 comments
apple ar headset concept 1

Apple's Headset Said to Feature 14 Cameras Enabling Lifelike Avatars, Jony Ive Has Remained Involved With Design

Friday May 20, 2022 6:50 am PDT by
Earlier this week, The Information's Wayne Ma outlined struggles that Apple has faced during the development of its long-rumored AR/VR headset. Now, in a follow-up report, he has shared several additional details about the wearable device. Apple headset render created by Ian Zelbo based on The Information reporting For starters, one of the headset's marquee features is said to be lifelike...
Read Full Article157 comments
sony headphones 1

Sony's New WH-1000XM5 Headphones vs. Apple's AirPods Max

Friday May 20, 2022 12:18 pm PDT by
Sony this week came out with an updated version of its popular over-ear noise canceling headphones, so we picked up a pair to compare them to the AirPods Max to see which headphones are better and whether it's worth buying the $400 WH-1000XM5 from Sony over Apple's $549 AirPods Max. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. First of all, the AirPods Max win out when it comes ...
Read Full Article190 comments
apple music

Apple Increases Apple Music Subscription Price for Students in Several Countries

Sunday May 22, 2022 1:57 am PDT by
Apple has silently increased the price of its Apple Music subscription for college students in several countries, with the company emailing students informing them their subscription would be slightly increasing in price moving forward. The price change is not widespread and, based on MacRumors' findings, will impact Apple Music student subscribers in but not limited to Australia, the...
Read Full Article174 comments
iPhone 13 Face ID

'High-End' iPhone 14 Front-Facing Camera to Cost Apple Three Times More

Monday May 23, 2022 7:05 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 will feature a more expensive "high-end" front-facing camera with autofocus, partly made in South Korea for the first time, ET News reports. Apple reportedly ousted a Chinese candidate to choose LG Innotek, a South Korean company, to supply the iPhone 14's front-facing camera alongside Japan's Sharp. The company is said to have originally planned to switch to LG for the iPhone...
Read Full Article101 comments