Linksys Launches New Affordable WiFi 6 Mesh System

by

Linksys today announced the launch of two new WiFi 6 mesh systems for those who are looking for WiFi options that support the fastest wireless speeds. The Linksys Atlas 6 and the Linksys Hydra 6 are the company's two most affordable WiFi 6 mesh systems to date.

linksys atlas
The Linksys Atlas 6 is a whole-home mesh wireless system that Linksys says is ideal for hybrid work, online gaming, 4K TV streaming, and more, and that the router is designed to be used with internet service plans that offer up to gigabit speeds.

Each node has three 1GBbE Ethernet ports for connecting to devices, and the system comes in three configurations. The Atlas 6 can be managed with the Linksys app, and it is a mesh system so it can be adjusted with a different number of nodes.

The Linksys Atlas 6 is launching in early summer and will be priced starting at $150. 1-pack supports up to 25 devices and covers 2,000 square feet, the two pack supports up to 50 devices and covers 4,000 square feet, and the three pack supports up to 75 devices and covers 6,000 square feet.

The Hydra 6 is slightly more expensive at $180, and it is a WiFi 6 dual-band mash router that is aimed at delivering faster, more robust, and more reliable connections, according to Linksys.

linksys hydra
It too is designed for service plans up to a gigabit, and nodes have four 1GbE Ethernet ports for wired connections. Linksys also plans to begin selling the Hydra 6 in early summer, and both systems will be available from the Linksys website.

Tag: Linksys

Popular Stories

iPhone 14 Purple Lineup Feature

Will the iPhone 14 Be a Disappointment?

Saturday May 21, 2022 9:00 am PDT by
With around four months to go before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup, the overwhelming majority of rumors related to the new devices so far have focused on the iPhone 14 Pro, rather than the standard iPhone 14 – leading to questions about how different the iPhone 14 will actually be from its predecessor, the iPhone 13. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected...
Read Full Article374 comments
apple ar headset concept 1

Apple's Headset Said to Feature 14 Cameras Enabling Lifelike Avatars, Jony Ive Has Remained Involved With Design

Friday May 20, 2022 6:50 am PDT by
Earlier this week, The Information's Wayne Ma outlined struggles that Apple has faced during the development of its long-rumored AR/VR headset. Now, in a follow-up report, he has shared several additional details about the wearable device. Apple headset render created by Ian Zelbo based on The Information reporting For starters, one of the headset's marquee features is said to be lifelike...
Read Full Article157 comments
sony headphones 1

Sony's New WH-1000XM5 Headphones vs. Apple's AirPods Max

Friday May 20, 2022 12:18 pm PDT by
Sony this week came out with an updated version of its popular over-ear noise canceling headphones, so we picked up a pair to compare them to the AirPods Max to see which headphones are better and whether it's worth buying the $400 WH-1000XM5 from Sony over Apple's $549 AirPods Max. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. First of all, the AirPods Max win out when it comes ...
Read Full Article190 comments
apple music

Apple Increases Apple Music Subscription Price for Students in Several Countries

Sunday May 22, 2022 1:57 am PDT by
Apple has silently increased the price of its Apple Music subscription for college students in several countries, with the company emailing students informing them their subscription would be slightly increasing in price moving forward. The price change is not widespread and, based on MacRumors' findings, will impact Apple Music student subscribers in but not limited to Australia, the...
Read Full Article175 comments
iPhone 13 Face ID

'High-End' iPhone 14 Front-Facing Camera to Cost Apple Three Times More

Monday May 23, 2022 7:05 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 will feature a more expensive "high-end" front-facing camera with autofocus, partly made in South Korea for the first time, ET News reports. Apple reportedly ousted a Chinese candidate to choose LG Innotek, a South Korean company, to supply the iPhone 14's front-facing camera alongside Japan's Sharp. The company is said to have originally planned to switch to LG for the iPhone...
Read Full Article100 comments