Deals: Take Up to $150 Off M1 iMacs on Amazon, Available From $1,199

Amazon is offering a few models of the M1 iMac at all-time low prices today. Only select colors are available in each configuration, but all models shared in this article are in stock and ready to ship out today from Amazon.

Starting with the 7-core GPU/256GB iMac, this device is available at $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00. This sale is only available in Blue, and it's a second-best price on this version of the 24-inch iMac.

Next, the 8-core GPU/256GB iMac is down to $1,349.00 in Silver and Orange, from $1,499.00. Shoppers should note that the Silver color requires an automatic coupon to be applied at the checkout screen in order to see this discount price.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Compared to previous sales, this is a match of the record low price on this version of the 24-inch iMac. At this time we aren't tracking any discounts on the 512GB version of the new iMacs, but be sure to keep an eye on our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.