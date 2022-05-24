Deals: Take Up to $150 Off M1 iMacs on Amazon, Available From $1,199
Amazon is offering a few models of the M1 iMac at all-time low prices today. Only select colors are available in each configuration, but all models shared in this article are in stock and ready to ship out today from Amazon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 7-core GPU/256GB iMac, this device is available at $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00. This sale is only available in Blue, and it's a second-best price on this version of the 24-inch iMac.
Next, the 8-core GPU/256GB iMac is down to $1,349.00 in Silver and Orange, from $1,499.00. Shoppers should note that the Silver color requires an automatic coupon to be applied at the checkout screen in order to see this discount price.
Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.
Compared to previous sales, this is a match of the record low price on this version of the 24-inch iMac. At this time we aren't tracking any discounts on the 512GB version of the new iMacs, but be sure to keep an eye on our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.
Popular Stories
With around four months to go before Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 lineup, the overwhelming majority of rumors related to the new devices so far have focused on the iPhone 14 Pro, rather than the standard iPhone 14 – leading to questions about how different the iPhone 14 will actually be from its predecessor, the iPhone 13.
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected...
Earlier this week, The Information's Wayne Ma outlined struggles that Apple has faced during the development of its long-rumored AR/VR headset. Now, in a follow-up report, he has shared several additional details about the wearable device. Apple headset render created by Ian Zelbo based on The Information reporting For starters, one of the headset's marquee features is said to be lifelike...
Sony this week came out with an updated version of its popular over-ear noise canceling headphones, so we picked up a pair to compare them to the AirPods Max to see which headphones are better and whether it's worth buying the $400 WH-1000XM5 from Sony over Apple's $549 AirPods Max.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. First of all, the AirPods Max win out when it comes ...
Apple has silently increased the price of its Apple Music subscription for college students in several countries, with the company emailing students informing them their subscription would be slightly increasing in price moving forward. The price change is not widespread and, based on MacRumors' findings, will impact Apple Music student subscribers in but not limited to Australia, the...
The iPhone 14 will feature a more expensive "high-end" front-facing camera with autofocus, partly made in South Korea for the first time, ET News reports.
Apple reportedly ousted a Chinese candidate to choose LG Innotek, a South Korean company, to supply the iPhone 14's front-facing camera alongside Japan's Sharp. The company is said to have originally planned to switch to LG for the iPhone...