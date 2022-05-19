Apple Seeds First Public Betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6
Apple today seeded the first public of upcoming iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the new software coming one day after the release of the first beta.
The iOS and iPadOS 15.5 betas can be downloaded over the air after the proper profile from Apple's public beta testing website has been installed on an iPhone or iPad.
There were no new features found in the developer betas of iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, suggesting that this is a minor update primarily focusing on bug fixes. Apple has also provided no release info at this time.
iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 are likely to be some of the last updates to iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 as Apple starts transitioning to the next-generation updates, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, both of which will be unveiled in June at WWDC.
