Apple Releases watchOS 8.6 With ECG Support in Mexico

Apple today released watchOS 8.6, the fifth major update to the watchOS 8 operating system that launched in September 2021. watchOS 8.6 comes two months after the launch of watchOS 8.5, an update that brought new emojis, Apple TV purchase authorization, and more.



‌‌watchOS ‌8.6 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌.

According to Apple's release notes, watchOS 8.6 expands ECG functionality and irregular heart rhythm detection to Mexico.