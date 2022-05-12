Deals: Apple Watch SE Discounted by Up to $50 on Amazon, Starting at $229 for 40mm GPS
Amazon is offering low prices on the Apple Watch SE in multiple color and size options this week. Prices start at $229.00 for the 40mm GPS model with the Silver Aluminum Case, down from $279.00.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Compared to past sales, this is a match of the 2022 record low price on the 40mm GPS Apple Watch SE. This model is shipped and sold by Amazon, with stock available today in three color options.
You can also get the 44mm GPS Apple Watch SE for $259.99 on Amazon, down from $309.00. This model is also available in three colors (note that Gold Aluminum has an on-page coupon), but overall it's a second-best price on this model.
There are also cellular versions of the Apple Watch SE on sale today, starting at $279.99 for the 40mm model, down from $329.00; and rising to $309.99 for the 44mm model, down from $359.00. There are more case and band styles on sale for the cellular models, including Space Gray Aluminum with Tornado/Grey Sport Loop and Silver Aluminium with Abyss Blue/Moss Green Sport Loop.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.
