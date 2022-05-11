E-Ink iPad Rival 'reMarkable' Sells More Than 1 Million Devices

by

E-ink tablet maker "reMarkable" has now sold more than one million devices since 2017 and raised money at a valuation of $1 billion, indicating that its unusual minimalist reading- and writing-focused tablet is growing its market share despite competition with fully-fledged tablets like the iPad (via TechCrunch).


The Norway-based startup company, which employs more than 300 people, has announced that it achieved investment from multiple international investors at its $1 billion valuation last year. The company's valuation comes after making revenues of $300 million and operating profits of $31 million in 2021. Founder and CEO Magnus Wanberg said that the company was now closing the investment as a "good indication, a signal out to the world."

The reMarkable 2 launched in 2020, priced at $299, just $30 less than Apple's ninth-generation iPad. While both devices tout their e-reading capabilities and can be used with a stylus accessory for notetaking and annotating PDFs, the reMarkable effectively only allows for reading and writing, with no other functionality. The reMarkable 2 includes features such as handwriting conversion, screen sharing, Wi-Fi connectivity, integration with cloud storage services, and more. Wanberg said:

The future of the tablet as we see it is in the direction that Apple and others are heading, a fusion of laptop and tablet forms... But our offering is a third device, a focussed space for books, drawing, and notes, where you can really avoid distractions and procrastination. That is our positioning.

With these specific purposes in mind, the reMarkable features an e-ink display that is gentler on the eyes than a display that directly emits light, a textured screen for a paper-like feel, and an ultra-slim design. The company claims that customers do not need to buy a new device for at least 10 years after purchasing a reMarkable tablet.

With an E-reader and you own and use it for quite a long time. In our business, it's not a new-model-every-year dynamic. There is no emphasis on new model ownership. We don't want to force our company to slap on some iteration for the sake of it. There is true innovation, major steps in terms of what we can offer the customer. We also think it's great from a sustainability perspective [to move away from] pushing out new hardware.

The company says that its devices bridge the gap between pen and paper, and digital devices. While the reMarkable 2 is not a like-for-like ‌iPad‌ rival, the company's rapid growth may indicate the emergence of a new mass market of e-ink "distraction-free" tablets dedicated to specific tasks.

Tag: reMarkable

Top Rated Comments

Spock Avatar
Spock
16 minutes ago at 05:45 am
Starting at $299 and needs a subscription of $7.99 a month to really be useful. I think selling a million was a fluke.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rpmurray Avatar
rpmurray
11 minutes ago at 05:50 am
Limited storage and a subscription required to make it useful. No thanks. I want to load all my content locally and not have to rent my device.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ifti Avatar
Ifti
5 minutes ago at 05:55 am
As soon as I read 'subscription' I turned away.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
progx Avatar
progx
16 minutes ago at 05:45 am
Cool. Glad to see there’s room for other devices. Niches can be great places to do business, especially with how information travels.

However… a subscription service attached to it…?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TSE Avatar
TSE
11 minutes ago at 05:50 am
e-ink displays certainly have great advantages for tablet form factors.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

apple park at night 1

Apple's Director of Machine Learning Resigns Due to Return to Office Work

Saturday May 7, 2022 12:31 pm PDT by
Apple's director of machine learning, Ian Goodfellow, has resigned from his role a little over four years after he joined the company after previously being one of Google's top AI employees, according to The Verge's Zoë Schiffer. Goodfellow reportedly broke the news to staff in an email, saying his resignation is in part due to Apple's plan to return to in-person work, which required...
Read Full Article1435 comments
AirPods 3 Heart Health Sensor Feature red orange

Second-Generation AirPods Pro Rumored to Launch This Fall, New AirPods Max Colors Also in the Works

Sunday May 8, 2022 6:12 am PDT by
Apple is planning to release the second-generation AirPods Pro this fall, rumored to feature a new design, improved audio quality, and some possible health integration, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. As Gurman writes in his latest Power On newsletter: Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already...
Read Full Article86 comments
jony ive ipad pro

Former Apple Design Chief Jony Ive Shares His 12 Favorite Tools of the Trade

Monday May 9, 2022 4:49 am PDT by
Former Apple design chief Jony Ive, who still partners with Apple on products, has revealed his 12 must-have design tools for making, marking, measuring, and carrying with him every day. The list appears in a special issue of Financial Times' "How to Spend It" magazine (paywalled), of which Ive is guest editor, and the designer uses the opportunity to put the focus on his obsession with...
Read Full Article200 comments
tesla carplay solution

Apple CarPlay Workaround for Tesla Vehicles Now Available to Download

Monday May 9, 2022 3:40 am PDT by
Apple CarPlay is now available for Tesla vehicles – but only for owners willing to resort to a workaround that uses a connected Raspberry Pi. In the face of Tesla's apparent indifference to repeated calls to bring CarPlay to its automobiles, Polish developer Michał Gapiński demoed his success in bringing Apple's in-car system to his Tesla Model 3 earlier this year. As noted by Tesla North, ...
Read Full Article170 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New 4E71 Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro

Tuesday May 10, 2022 12:06 pm PDT by
Apple today released a new 4E71 firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro, up from the 4C165 firmware that was released back in December. Apple has also released new 4E71 firmware for the AirPods 3, up from the 4C170 firmware that was released in January. Apple does not offer information on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, so we don't...
Read Full Article99 comments
ipod touch

Apple Discontinues iPod Touch

Tuesday May 10, 2022 9:02 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it is officially discontinuing the iPod touch, an out of date accessory that has been replaced by other devices like the iPhone and the iPad. Apple says that it is eliminating the iPod touch because its capabilities are available across Apple's product lineup. The iPod touch is the last remaining device in the iPod lineup, and it has not been updated since May...
Read Full Article232 comments
samsung galaxy s22

Samsung Galaxy S22 Models Depreciated Three Times More Than iPhone 13 Lineup Two Months After Launch

Monday May 9, 2022 7:53 am PDT by
The Samsung Galaxy S22 range of smartphones depreciated almost three times more than the iPhone 13 lineup in the first two months after launch, according to research by SellCell. Samsung announced the Galaxy S22 range in February this year, almost five months after the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup. Just two months after launch, the S22 lineup as a whole lost 46.8 percent of its value....
Read Full Article81 comments